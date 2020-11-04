UPDATED: Webb-Good contest highlights Virginia's other U.S. House races

When this election year began Virginia’s 5th District did not figure to be in play, but it has wound up as one of the state’s most closely watched congressional contests.
Bob Good, a former Campbell County supervisor and former Liberty University employee, is trying to hold the district for the GOP against Democrat Cameron Webb, a physician and director of health policy and equity at the University of Virginia.
Just before midnight Tuesday, Good was ahead in votes cast in the district on Election Day, but the Associated Press had not yet called the contest, with a portion of the district’s advance votes still to be reported.
Good released a statement declaring victory.
“The political elite said that a true conservative couldn’t win here, that this district was turning blue, that this race was a toss-up, but the voters have proven that a bright red conservative can win by standing on principle, despite being vastly outspent from outside the district.”
In June, Good ousted GOP incumbent Denver Riggleman in a drive-through convention in Campbell County.
In another closely watched contest, Rep. Elaine Luria, D-2nd, is trying to hold off Republican Scott Taylor in a rematch of their 2018 election in a district based in Virginia Beach. Taylor briefly considered a run for the U.S. Senate before deciding he would try to reclaim the seat he lost to Luria two years ago.
Taylor also gained an early edge in votes cast on Election Day, but outstanding advance votes in Virginia Beach were likely to tell the tale.
The sprawling 5th District, larger than New Jersey, extends from Fauquier County in Northern Virginia, through Charlottesville and Danville, and south to the North Carolina line. It includes all of 18 counties and parts of three others.
The district profiles as conservative. Republican Donald Trump beat Hillary Clinton there by 14 percentage points in 2016. Republican Ed Gillespie carried the district by 9 percentage points a year later in the governor’s race.
But national Democrats sensed an opportunity for a pickup, hoping that Webb, an African American physician, was the right candidate in a year of a pandemic and a reckoning on race.
Virginia’s other most closely watched U.S. House contest is in the 7th District, anchored in the Richmond suburbs of Chesterfield and Henrico counties, where Rep. Abigail Spanberger, a Democrat, faces a challenge from Del. Nick Freitas, R-Culpeper.
Incumbents did not appear threatened in Virginia’s other contested U.S. House contests outside the Richmond area.
- In the 3rd District in Hampton Roads, Rep. Bobby Scott, a Democrat, faced a challenge from Republican John Collick Jr., a retired intelligence officer and U.S. Marine. Scott has held the seat since 1992.
- In the Shenandoah Valley, Rep. Ben Cline, R-6th, faced Democrat Nicholas Betts. Cline, who served in the House of Delegates from 2002 to 2018, is seeking a second term against Betts, a clerk at a law firm in Roanoke. Republicans have held the seat since 1993.
- Rep. Don Beyer, D-8th, sought a fourth term in a district that represents Arlington County, the cities of Alexandria and Falls Church and part of Fairfax County. His Republican challenger is Jeff A. Jordan, a U.S. Army veteran. Democrats have held the seat since 1991.
- Rep. Jennifer Wexton, D-10th, sought a second term in a district based in Loudoun and Fairfax counties. She faced Republican Aliscia Andrews, a Marine Corps veteran who has been a contractor for the Department of Homeland Security.
- In the 11th District, based in Fairfax and Prince William counties, Rep. Gerry Connolly, a Democrat, sought a seventh term. He faced Republican Manga Anantatmula, who was born in India, is a U.S. citizen and has worked as a contractor for the Defense Department and the Department of Homeland Security.
