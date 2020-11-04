UPDATED: Webb-Good contest highlights Virginia's other U.S. House races

When this election year began Virginia’s 5th District did not figure to be in play, but it has wound up as one of the state’s most closely watched congressional contests.

Bob Good, a former Campbell County supervisor and former Liberty University employee, is trying to hold the district for the GOP against Democrat Cameron Webb, a physician and director of health policy and equity at the University of Virginia.

Just before midnight Tuesday, Good was ahead in votes cast in the district on Election Day, but the Associated Press had not yet called the contest, with a portion of the district’s advance votes still to be reported.

Good released a statement declaring victory.

“The political elite said that a true conservative couldn’t win here, that this district was turning blue, that this race was a toss-up, but the voters have proven that a bright red conservative can win by standing on principle, despite being vastly outspent from outside the district.”

In June, Good ousted GOP incumbent Denver Riggleman in a drive-through convention in Campbell County.