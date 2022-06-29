 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
UR gives outgoing rector Paul Queally president’s medal for exceptional service

Anne-Marie (left) and Paul Queally (center) were applauded by John Hardt, the University of Richmond vice president and director of athletics, when the announcement was made in 2018 at the Robins Center that a basketball-support building, the Queally Athletics Center, would be built. 

The University of Richmond has awarded its president’s medal to Paul Queally, the outgoing rector who has donated tens of millions of dollars to the university. The university announced the award Wednesday, though it was conferred in April.

Queally is the 10th person to receive the sterling silver medal since it was introduced in 1999 and the first in a decade.

A 1986 graduate of UR, Queally and his wife, Anne-Marie, gave money toward the Robins School of Business for the construction of Queally Hall. They also contributed toward the Queally Center for Admission and Career Services.

In athletics, they helped fund the Queally Athletics Center, a practice facility for the basketball teams, and they created an endowment to launch the school’s men’s lacrosse program.

The couple founded the Word on Wall Street Program and created Q-Camp, which helps prep business school students for their career.

Queally, who was a board of trustees member from 1999 to 2007 and from 2010 to 2022, ends his term on the board Thursday. He has led the board since 2018.

Other recipients of the medal were also major financial contributors to UR, including E. Claiborne Robins Jr. and Marcus and Carole Weinstein.

Eric Kolenich writes about higher education, health systems and more for the Richmond Times-Dispatch. He joined the newspaper in 2009 and spent 11 years in the Sports section. (804) 649-6109

