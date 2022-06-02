Urban One, Richmond officials threaten legal action over budget language barring second casino referendum

While Petersburg officials celebrate the passage of state budget language that they said paves the way for a casino in their community, Richmond officials and the would-be developer of Richmond casino are decrying the legislation as "unlawful."

In a news conference Thursday morning, Petersburg leaders, joined by Sen. Joe Morrissey, D-Richmond, heralded state lawmakers for including a budget provision barring Richmond from holding another casino referendum this November after voters there rejected plans for the nearly $600 million One Casino and Resort last fall.

However, in a joint statement a few hours after the event, Richmond officials and Urban One Inc., the national media company hoping to build a casino resort in Richmond, suggested that they might file suit in an effort to let a second casino vote go forward this fall in accordance with an order from Richmond Circuit Court that OK'd a new vote and "pre-certification" from the Virginia Lottery.

"This retroactive budget language seeks to unconstitutionally invalidate a final Court Order and inappropriately constrain the Virginia Lottery in fulfilling its regulatory authority in the same manner as it has done for other casinos," the statement reads.

"We will partner with the City of Richmond, including through litigation, to ensure that the people of Richmond have the final say on what happens in their community and that the rule of law is protected."

The budget language the General Assembly approved on Wednesday - which would become law upon the signature of Gov. Glenn Youngkin - says the city of Richmond can't hold another voter referendum on a casino until November 2023.

The provision means Richmond could not hold a second vote on a casino until until after a feasibility study Morrissey sought of a potential rival casino location in Petersburg.

“We’re disappointed the Virginia General Assembly has amended the state budget in a way that will deliberately harm the City of Richmond by denying economic opportunities for its residents," said Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney.

"We are still assessing our legal options, but remain firm in our belief that the citizens of Richmond should not be disenfranchised just months before they would have the opportunity to vote.”

Under a new state gaming law ratified in 2020, casinos have been approved and are under planning in Norfolk, Portsmouth, Danville and Bristol. The General Assembly also authorized Richmond to host a casino, but voters in the city narrowly rejected a proposed casino in the November election last year.

Morrissey said Thursday that he'll introduce legislation in January that will designate Petersburg, and not Richmond, as the Virginia locality that will be able to host the state's fifth casino.

Richmond leaders want to hold another referendum again this fall, but Morrissey said the new law will block them from doing that. If Richmond tries to take the issue to court, the capital city will face a losing fight and waste its money, Morrissey said.

“So the [Richmond] mayor, if he is desirous and wants to fight in court, fine. It wouldn’t be the first time that he’s wasted city of Richmond funds to fight a losing battle," said Morrissey, who lost to Stoney in Richmond's 2016 mayoral election.

The city selected Urban One for the referendum last year after soliciting multiple bids for the project. Officials said the proposed One Casino and Resort would generate $30 million in annual tax revenue and create 1,500 new jobs. The deal also included an agreement that the Maryland-based media company would immediately pay the city $25 million if voters approved the ballot measure.

After it failed to pass last year, Stoney and other officials have sought to retry the vote. In an attempt to sway voters, the mayor and other officials have floated a plan to reduce the city's real estate tax rate by two cents if the project passes this fall.

Morrissey backed the Richmond casino plan last year, but said the voters have spoken and now it's Petersburg's turn.

“This is about transforming the city of Petersburg, and for our love and our passion of our city, and what we want it to look like for many decades to come," said Petersburg Mayor Sam Parham, who joined Morrissey at the Petersburg library Thursday.

"It is time for you to move on," Morrissey said in a message to Richmond leaders. "The benefits of a casino to Petersburg far, far outweigh the benefits to Richmond.” That includes a 30 to 40 percent increase in general tax revenue, he said.

He and Parham also thanked Del. Kim Taylor, R-Dinwiddie, for helping secure budget language that advances Petersburg's casino interests.

“Thanks to fighting Senator Joe Morrissey and our delegate, Kim Taylor, they both worked hard and kept the city of Petersburg at the forefront and got this budget amendment passed," Parham said.

Morrissey's office counted the number of lobbyists that worked against the Petersburg language; the city of Richmond, Colonial Downs and Maryland-based Urban One hired 23 lobbyists combined who worked strategically to fight Petersburg, according to Morrissey's office.

The state's Joint Legislative Audit and Review Commission will do the study on Petersburg's suitability to host a casino, Morrissey said. Based on a preliminary study, he said, Petersburg will meet the right metrics. Its location directly off Interstates 95 and 85 make it a great spot, officials said.

Parham and Morrissey thanked Youngkin for his support of the city.

“I am confident that the governor fully supports a casino coming to Petersburg," Morrissey said.

Petersburg officials also thanked Morrissey for helping designate more than $29 million in federal money for grants to Petersburg for water and wastewater upgrades at the city's Poor Creek Pump Station, which is important for a growing pharmaceutical company hub.

Patrick Wilson pwilson@timesdispatch.com; (804) 649-6061; Twitter: @patrickmwilson Follow Patrick Wilson Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today