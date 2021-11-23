'Urgent situation' with turnover in correctional officers prompts call for raises, bonuses

Virginia lawmakers are calling for emergency funding for raises and one-time bonuses to stop an exodus of correctional officers and other front-line staff from state prisons.

A joint legislative subcommittee voted Tuesday to request almost $69 million in each year of the next two-year budget to raise pay for correctional officers, supervisors, and probation and parole officers.

The subcommittee also urged an unspecified amount of funding in the revised budget for the current fiscal year that ends June 30 to provide additional bonuses to officers - on top of a pair of bonuses totaling $4,000 that the assembly already approved this year for correctional officers.

Legislators were alarmed to learn that state prisons have almost 1,700 vacant jobs, with turnover rates for correctional officers of up to 54% at one, unidentified facility, and 46% at another.

"I am very concerned that something is going to happen in one of our facilities," said Del. Patrick Hope, D-Arlington, chairman of the study panel, which includes legislators from four General Assembly committees.

"We need to act with a sense of urgency because it is an urgent situation," Hope said.