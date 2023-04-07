It’s an everyday problem in many a Virginia emergency room: someone’s intoxication with drugs or alcohol brings out behavior that looks like a mental health crisis.

It’s a problem, too, for Virginia’s badly overcrowded state hospitals. State law says they have to take patients held under a 72-hour temporary detention order because the patients are about to hurt themselves or others and need to be assessed to see if they need psychiatric treatment.

So when state Sen. Creigh Deeds, D-Charlottesville, approached the University of Virginia Law School’s State and Local Government Law Clinic, seeking a fix, everyone’s initial thought was to extend the time limit on the first step on the path that lands people in a state mental hospital. That would bring Virginia’s eight-hour Emergency Custody Order more in line with the 24-hour period most other states have adopted.

Moving from that concept to two major pieces of legislation, Gov. Glenn Youngkin has now signed into law, offers an inside look at how a general idea becomes a specific law.

Extending an emergency order for up to 16 hours usually results in more than enough time for the intoxication to ease as ER staff treats the patient, said UVa second-year law student Michael Ferguson.

But it also can tie up the police officer or sheriff’s deputy who brought the person in to the ER, he said.

So he had to find another way: and the hint came from the state association of ER doctors.

The General Assembly had tried in 2020 to deal with the issue, authorizing so-called medical TDOs - temporary detention orders. They allowed for intoxicated individuals who pose a danger to themselves or others to be held against their will for up to 24 hours for treatment, as long as a judge, or if no judge was available, a magistrate approved.

The aim was to protect individuals’ rights and get them the treatment they needed quickly, instead of shipping them off to a psychiatric hospital for the 72 hours of a standard temporary detention order.

But in a busy ER, tracking down a judge can take a lot of time and a lot of calls, Ferguson learned.

It turns out that not that many emergency rooms were bothering – it was easier to just start the process of a standard temporary detention order, usually handled by magistrates who are available 24 hours a day and are often quite familiar with the legalities and requirements of a TDO.

So Ferguson's bill says the ER can go directly to a magistrate for a medical temporary detention order.

Which brings up another way of tackling the ER bottleneck that fellow student Clare Hachten took a lead on, as Ferguson wrote a proposal which Deeds sponsored, the Senate and House of Delegates passed unanimously and Gov. Glenn Youngkin signed into law two weeks ago.

“It facilitates getting people what they need sooner,” Ferguson said.

TDOs are meant to give mental health clinicians time to assess whether an individual in a mental health crisis needs to be committed against their will to a state hospital for treatment.

It’s a process that involves not only a person’s mental health but also their civil rights, as the individual, mental health clinician and a lawyer prepare for a hearing by a circuit or district judge or a special justice on such a commitment.

The assessment is supposed to take place in a psychiatric facility, but it can take time to find a bed.

Sometimes that can mean driving across the state for one of the last free spaces in state hospital; sometimes, it can mean a person is strapped to a bed in an ER for the whole time the TDO is in effect, or even longer, Hachten said.

Sometimes, though, the crisis abates and the person no longer meets the TDO requirement that he or she is in danger or is a threat to others. This could be because the alcohol or drugs wear off, or some time and space away from whatever triggered a crisis helps, because the ER find the right immediate treatment for a sufferer.

“But there’s nothing in the code that says the ER can release them, Hachten said. “That didn’t make sense to me.”

Her initial draft tweaked language in the existing Code of Virginia that says the director of a state hospital or of a private psychiatric facility assessing a person held under a TDO can release them before a commitment hearing.

That's allowed if after consulting with the psychiatrist or clinic psychologist treating the person, they no longer meet the criteria for an involuntary commitment – that because of mental illness, he or she will, in the near future, either cause serious physical harm to himself or others or lacks the capacity to provide for his or her basic human needs.

The tweak said the director of the facility holding a patient while the search was going on for a bed for the actual TDO-mandated assessment could release the person after consulting with the person’s doctor as well as any hospital psychiatrist or clinical psychologist.

The first round of meetings with some of the groups interested in the bill – hospitals, ER doctors, police and sheriffs, the Youngkin administration – that Hachten and Ferguson held a couple of days after the start of this year’s General Assembly found one issue, right off the bat.

Some hospitals don’t have psychiatrists or clinical psychologists on staff.

Suggestions about who else might be qualified to participate started flying around the conference room table in the legislature’s Pocahontas Building office tower.

Meanwhile, Del. Rob Bell, R-Albemarle, who serves with Deeds on the legislature’s Behavioral Health Commission, had a similar bill – and felt strongly that Community Services Board staff needed to play a role in any early release.

They’re the people who make the recommendation to a magistrate when a TDO is necessary and they’re involved in the assessments that can result in a court order for involuntary commitment to a hospital.

“I think there was concern about adverse incentives,” Hachten said. “Would the ER be thinking about being overwhelmed and needing to move people out? ...

"We wanted someone who had been with the patient all along to be involved," she said.

That meant both the Community Services Board staff and a hospital physician.

Hachten’s revisions – she figures she went through at least a dozen back-and-forths with interested parties – brought CSB staff in as well.

“I’d hear from someone, do the new language and circulate that, and then someone who hadn’t commented the first time would have a suggestion,” she said.

Coordinating hospital and CSB interaction was the final piece – in a sense, the person at the center of everyone’s concern was in the care of both, law clinic director Andy Block said.

The final version said the facility director can release a person whose crisis has abated if a CSB staffer or designee and the individual’s treating physician, which could include the ER doctor or the hospital’s psychiatrist or clinical psychologist, do an evaluation of the person, formally find they no longer meet the criteria for being held and provide a plan for their discharge, which could involve CSB services.

“It wasn’t people looking out for their institution’s interests, everyone wanted the same thing – a better process,” Block said.

Still, said Hachten, she’s left with this:

“The bills are important,” she said. “But they’re really Band-Aids. There’s a lot more work that needs to be done.”

