Va. agency's payroll management system 'paralyzed' by ransomware attack

The other proposed amendments would fund efforts to boost cybersecurity for local school divisions through the Virginia Department of Education and enable the Virginia National Guard to conduct cybersecurity assessments for local governments to prevent ransomware attacks.

Staffing to protect against cybersecurity attacks already is a problem at VITA, even though it's a high priority for the leader of the operation that provides IT services and protection for more than 60 agencies in the executive branch of state government.

"Ransomware is at the forefront of my mind," Chief Information Officer Nelson Moe told the Joint Legislative Audit and Review Commission in September after the presentation of a JLARC staff study that raised concerns about staffing to protect against cybersecurity threats.

VITA has nearly doubled the number of cybersecurity staff over the past decade - from 11 in 2011 to 20 in 2020 - but JLARC said it's not enough to address what chief legislative analyst Jamie Bitz described as "the increasingly complex cybersecurity threats that the state faces."