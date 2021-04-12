Va. attorney general seeks records, use of force data from Windsor after stop of Black Army officer

Attorney General Mark Herring on Monday asked the town of Windsor’s police chief to provide personnel records and use-of-force data as outrage builds over the December traffic stop of a Black Army lieutenant.

In a letter to Chief Rodney D. Riddle, a senior assistant attorney general wrote that the attorney general’s Office of Civil Rights has the authority under state law to investigate police conduct that might constitute “unlawful pattern or practice” and deprive people of their rights.

Herring’s office requested the records “on a rolling basis.”

The traffic stop of Lt. Caron Nazario, who is Black and Latino, was first reported by The Virginian-Pilot newspaper. Video of the stop went viral online. It shows two officers shouting conflicting orders at Nazario, who was in his uniform.

Officer Joe Gutierrez, who the town said Sunday had been fired, told Nazario, 27, he was “fixin’ to ride the lightning,” according to a lawsuit Nazario filed in federal court.

Nazario told the officers he was afraid to get out of his SUV. “Yeah, you should be,” Gutierrez told him.