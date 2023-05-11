The Virginia State Board of Education on Thursday approved an emergency regulation to let the state extend 15,500 expiring but renewable teacher licenses for a year, until June 30, 2024.

The move, which the board approved unanimously in a 12-minute meeting, extends renewable teacher licenses that were to expire on June 30. The move is meant to help alleviate a backlog of license applications amid a significant teacher shortage.

At the start of the 2022–2023 school year, the teacher vacancy rate in Virginia was 3.85%, which equates to about 3,602 teachers, according to state officials.

"We have experienced unprecedented licensure changes and backlogs over the past several years," State Superintendent of Public Instruction Lisa Coons said during the emergency meeting.

"During the pandemic renewable licenses were extended several times, which created an end date," on June 30.

The Richmond Times-Dispatch reported last month that a backlog in Virginia’s teacher licensure application system was leaving qualified candidates waiting six months — and, in some cases, for much longer — for the state to process their applications.

Coons, whom Gov. Glenn Youngkin appointed in late March, said the Department of Education is preparing to launch an improved digital renewal system in the fall. Meantime, it has reinstituted a task force on teacher licensure and is working with school division superintendents to elevate their authority to streamline the process.

In the short term the administration also is reaching out to retired and part-time human resources specialists to help make sure pending licenses are back on track by July 1.

"It is my first priority to look at some of these things," Coons said Thursday. "We know that we need a high-quality, licensed teacher in every K-12 classroom.

Board members - appointed by former Democratic governors and by Youngkin - praised the move.

Anne Holton, a former state secretary of education, told Coons that she appreciates that the superintendent is making the teacher shortage a top priority.

"It is really a crisis that our divisions are dealing with and I appreciate your recognition of its importance," said Holton, who was first appointed to the board in 2017 by Gov. Terry McAuliffe, a Democrat.

Dale Sturdifen, a former Mecklenburg school board chair whom Youngkin appointed to the board in March, said: "Anything we can do to get these licenses approved and pushed forward, I'm 100% behind it."

Board President Dan Gecker, first appointed by McAuliffe in 2015, also thanked Coons, saying: "It is particularly gratifying to have an item as important as this being acted upon this quickly."

in September Youngkin signed an executive order that calls on officials to cut red tape that can discourage retired teachers and teachers licensed in other states from getting the Virginia licenses they need to teach here.