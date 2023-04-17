The cost to attend most public colleges in Virginia will increase this fall unless state leaders intervene. Facing high inflation, colleges are looking for ways to balance their budgets, and at least 10 of them are considering a hike.

If most raise tuition, 2023 would end a four-year period of low or no tuition increases across the state.

But tuition increases are problematic for schools already losing students. Many high school graduates are reconsidering the value and purpose of a college education.

Colleges say they do not want to compromise their quality and that the state should provide higher funds. So colleges are challenging lawmakers, saying they will increase the burden on families if they do not receive more money from the state piggy bank.

George Mason University proposed a roughly 3% increase but said it would eliminate the hike if the state approves its funding requests. Christopher Newport University has proposed a nearly 5% increase to its cost of attendance.

“Our action today is essential to the financial integrity of the university,” Robert Hatten, a CNU board member, said when the university made the proposal. “These are tough times for universities.”

Each year, the cost to attend college either goes up or stays the same. In the past four years, students in Virginia have enjoyed a period of small increases.

Virginia Commonwealth University has not raised its base tuition cost in four years, though it has increased the price of fees, room and board.

All 15 state colleges kept tuition flat in 2019 after legislators gave them a financial incentive. The COVID-19 pandemic caused several schools to keep tuition flat in 2020 and 2021. And last year, all 15 kept tuition flat for in-state undergraduates after Gov. Glenn Youngkin asked them to.

At the time, VCU’s chief financial officer, Karol Kain Gray, said the university could bear no more years of flat tuition.

“One time, we can manage it,” Gray said last year. “Next time? No.”

For the 2023-24 school year, VCU has proposed raising its costs between 4% and 5% as the school faces a budget deficit of tens of millions of dollars. VCU’s board of visitors will determine the actual cost later this spring or summer.

For some students, the tuition hike will be bigger than what’s actually listed. Last year, several colleges raised tuition on paper but provided a one-time scholarship to in-state students to keep their cost flat.

With last year’s tuition hike baked into this year’s price, a 3% hike might actually represent a 6% increase.

The cost of one year of college for an in-state student, including tuition, fees, room and board, ranged this year from roughly $38,000 at the College of William & Mary to about $20,000 at Virginia State University and Norfolk State University.

‘An exceptional delay’

While colleges are considering tuition hikes, they are leaving the door open for good news from the legislature or a mandate from the governor.

Several made a proposal that could raise tuition or keep it flat. William & Mary proposed an increase of between 0% and 6.7%.

Colleges are still waiting for the General Assembly to set a state budget, which has been delayed for more than two months and has kept colleges from figuring out their own budgets.

“This is an exceptional delay,” said Hatten, the Christopher Newport board member.

How much a college will get in funding remains a mystery. The House of Delegates proposed giving VCU an extra $11 million, and the Senate proposed $20 million.

If the funding packages are generous, Youngkin could ask colleges not to raise tuition again. But the checks would have to be large ones. VCU say it faces $60 million in new costs.

Raising tuition carries risk

For some colleges, raising tuition is a risky move. Most small- and medium-sized colleges in the state are struggling with their enrollments, and cost is one reason. The pandemic led many low-income high school graduates to pursue employment instead of a pricey college education.

Universities have to try to match their price to their mission and their market, said Peter Blake, director of the State Council of Higher Education for Virginia.

“These institutions struggle with this question every year,” Blake said.

One college that has chosen not to risk alienating low-income students is Virginia State University, which said it does not intend to raise tuition for in-state students.

The most selective colleges — such as William & Mary and the University of Virginia — have more leeway to raise prices. They have received applications in huge numbers, and a higher cost will not deter their applicants.

Schools defend their hikes by saying they are needed to maintain quality. Budget crunches can lead schools to reduce their faculty and offer fewer classes.

College leaders often blame the state for not sufficiently funding their share. As the cost of a college education has soared, the state has funded a smaller percentage of the cost to educate a student. The state aims to pay for two-thirds but currently contributes about half.

Since 2006, the cost to attend and live at VCU has increased 44% when accounting for inflation.

Walter Curt, a SCHEV board member, said the state keeps putting more money into college education, and enrollment numbers have not gone up. The number of men choosing college has stopped growing. The pandemic has driven away low-income students. And the number of high school grads in Virginia is expected to decline in the next decade.

“Whatever we’re doing is not working,” Curt said.

