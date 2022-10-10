Va. election commissioner warns against voting law changes that stress aging system

Virginia’s top election official says she doesn’t know yet what caused the technical glitch that delayed the processing of 107,000 voter registration applications for up to five months, but suggested that “unprecedented changes” in state election laws the past two years contributed to the problem.

Commissioner of Elections Susan Beals, in a response to questions from the Democratic chair of the Senate elections committee, said her department is working with the state information technology agency “to identify the root cause of the issues and cannot provide specific details at this time.”

However, Beals warned against major changes to an aging voter registration system that she said would “pose significant risks.”

Last year, the General Assembly, then under Democratic control, provided more than $16 million to the Department of Elections to replace the system, known as VERIS. The previous year, the assembly greatly expanded access to early and absentee voting before the 2020 election, the results of which former President Donald Trump and many Republicans subsequently disputed.

“In the past two years, Virginia has seen unprecedented changes to the way elections are conducted,” Beals wrote to Sen. Lionell Spruill Sr., D-Chesapeake, new chair of the Senate Privileges and Elections Committee. “While these legislative changes increased access to the ballot and had a positive impact on voters, many of these bills required significant changes to our aging voter registration system.”

“This year alone the system was amended to accommodate redistricting, Same Day Registration, the preregistration of 16-year-olds, as well as precinct level reporting,” she added. “Any additional requirements to the system pose significant risks.”

Spruill wasn’t satisfied with the answer, which he said “wasn’t thorough enough.”

He and his predecessor, Sen. Adam Ebbin, D-Alexandria, also bridled at what they saw as an insinuation that the legislature was to blame for problems with the VERIS system that caused thousands of delayed voter registration applications to arrive suddenly at local election offices last week.

“The blame should be on them,” said Spruill, who had complained to Beals last week for not notifying him and Del. Margaret Ransone, R-Westmoreland, chair of the House Privileges and Elections Committee, before publicly disclosing the delayed registrations.

Beals responded that “establishing a positive working relationship” with the committee leaders “is one of my top priorities.”

Ebbin said the commissioner appeared to be shifting the blame to the assembly. He has clashed before with Gov. Glenn Youngkin, a Republican who vetoed a number of bills that the Democratic senator sponsored this year, while signing identical measures with GOP sponsors.

“The right to vote should be one of the most important things that the Youngkin administration should be focused on during election season,” he said Monday. “It should be an all-hands-on-deck situation.”

The glitch involved registration applications submitted through the so-called “motor voter” system, which allows eligible voters to register through the Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles.

Beals said the elections department detected an issue with those registration applications the previous week, which she said was reinforced by “feedback from the field” that showed “while some applications were being processed, others were being held up within the queue.”

After working with DMV, she said the elections department concluded that the delays were caused by “intermittent network issues” within its system.

“ELECT addressed the issue immediately, resolved the network issues, analyzed the backlog and communicated with general registrars,” Beals told Spruill. “ELECT provided localities with their DMV transactions for processing. No data was lost.”

Further, she added, the department has changed its procedures for “amplified monitoring that will allow senior leadership to review trends in voter registration data for abnormalities.”

However, the technical problems intensified the workload for registrars and local elections offices a month before crucial Virginia congressional elections that could determine party control of the House of Representatives, as well as local elections and bond referendums. Those congressional elections are being conducted under a new political map that in some cases dramatically changes geographical lines.

In Prince William County, for example, voters are choosing between Rep. Abigail Spanberger, D-7th, and Prince William Supervisor Yesli Vega in a congressional district that previously had been anchored by the Richmond suburbs of Henrico and Chesterfield counties. Now, the bulk of 7th District voters live in eastern Prince William or the Fredericksburg area.

Prince William Registrar Eric Olsen said Monday that his office received between 6,000 and 7,000 delayed DMV registration applications last week, in addition to several thousand more than it normally receives before the pre-election registration deadline, which is Monday.

Olsen said his office hired extra staff and already had processed about 9,000 registration applications, with “about 2,500 to go.” It will send notices to newly registered voters later this week.

This year, for the first time, Virginia also will allow voters to register on Election Day, Nov. 8, when they would vote by provisional ballots.

But the extra work also comes at a time of intensified scrutiny on state and local election officials, especially in Prince William. Former Prince William Registrar Michele White, who resigned 18 months ago, was indicted last month on two felony and one misdemeanor charge because of unspecified actions during the 2020 elections. The charges came after an investigation by Attorney General Jason Miyares, a Republican who established an “election integrity” unit after taking office this year.

Olsen, 46, shocked the Prince William electoral board on Friday by announcing he will step down after the election this year because of health reasons and Republican interference in his office’s management of the election, according to reports by the Prince William Times and Virginia Mercury.

“It’s not a good time to be an election official right now,” he said during the meeting. “I think there’s legitimate fear about what could come down the road for people that are just doing their jobs.”