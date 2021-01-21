Va. House budget leader pushes mandatory retirement savings plans for private businesses

Davis told the committee on Wednesday that he likes Torian's concept, but proposed to amend the legislation to make the program optional for both employers and their employees, whom he wanted to "opt in" rather than "opt out" so they wouldn't be surprised by deductions from their paychecks.

Other Republicans on the committee agreed, expressing concern that the details of the program would be left to the board of directors at Virginia College Savings Plans, which manages an investment plan for parents saving for tuition, as well as other savings plans.

"I would love to have a cheap way for my people to save," said Del. Robert Bloxom, R-Accomack, who runs an auto parts store on the Eastern Shore. "But I'd like to see it before I buy it."

Torian and other Democrats said the proposed amendments would gut the bill and leave it vulnerable to pre-emption by federal retirement law because the savings plan would become an employee benefit instead of a uniform state requirement.

"We're picking winners and losers," said Del. Lashrecse Aird, D-Petersburg. "Ultimately, the goal of this legislation ... is to give individuals an opportunity to participate in a meaningful way. By allowing exemption for some entities to participate, I don't think we are creating an equal opportunity for all of these individuals."