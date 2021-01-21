Va. House budget leader pushes mandatory retirement savings plans for private businesses

House Appropriations Chairman Luke Torian, D-Prince William, wants employees to have the option of contributing part of their paychecks to a retirement plan, so he proposes to require their employers to give them the opportunity.
Torian, leader of the powerful House budget committee, proposed House Bill 2174 to require businesses with five or more employees to give workers the ability to save for retirement through a 401(k) style contribution plan if they don't have the option now.
"I want to try to give opportunity and access to some people who may not have had it," he said in an interview on Thursday.
The VirginiaSaves program would be established and governed by the Virginia College Savings Plan under the legislation, which passed Torian's committee by a 12-6 vote on Wednesday after a battle over whether to require employers to offer the retirement plan to employees or make it optional.
The committee also overrode concerns about requiring employees to be automatically enrolled in the plan unless they choose to opt out - as the state does for new employees under the defined contribution portion of the hybrid retirement plan that took effect seven years ago.
A subcommittee already had addressed another concern raised by Del. Glenn Davis, R-Virginia Beach, who is seeking the Republican nomination for lieutenant governor, to make clear that participating employers would not be required to make contributions to retirement plans for their employees.
Davis told the committee on Wednesday that he likes Torian's concept, but proposed to amend the legislation to make the program optional for both employers and their employees, whom he wanted to "opt in" rather than "opt out" so they wouldn't be surprised by deductions from their paychecks.
Other Republicans on the committee agreed, expressing concern that the details of the program would be left to the board of directors at Virginia College Savings Plans, which manages an investment plan for parents saving for tuition, as well as other savings plans.
"I would love to have a cheap way for my people to save," said Del. Robert Bloxom, R-Accomack, who runs an auto parts store on the Eastern Shore. "But I'd like to see it before I buy it."
Torian and other Democrats said the proposed amendments would gut the bill and leave it vulnerable to pre-emption by federal retirement law because the savings plan would become an employee benefit instead of a uniform state requirement.
"We're picking winners and losers," said Del. Lashrecse Aird, D-Petersburg. "Ultimately, the goal of this legislation ... is to give individuals an opportunity to participate in a meaningful way. By allowing exemption for some entities to participate, I don't think we are creating an equal opportunity for all of these individuals."
The amendments failed on a party-line vote of 11-8, although two Republicans supported final approval of the bill.
Torian, who has pushed the concept for several years, said he's confident the measure will pass the House, but he's unsure of its chances in the Senate.
The National Federation of Independent Business is opposed to the bill, as a mandate and as what Virginia Executive Director Nicole Riley called "a blank check" for the state savings plan board.
"We're a little worried to see how much of a burden it will be for employers to set up," Riley said Thursday.
"You do have a private industry out there," she said. "If you have people who want to save for retirement, there are a lot of options."
