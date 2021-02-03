Va. House candidates want to collect signatures online and by mail because of pandemic

Six Democratic candidates for the House of Delegates filed a lawsuit Tuesday asking that they be allowed to collect ballot signatures electronically or by mail because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Candidates who want to appear on the June 8 primary ballot need to collect 125 signatures from qualified voters in their districts by March 25.

Because of safety concerns during the pandemic, the candidates requested that a Richmond circuit judge order the Virginia Department of Elections to allow signatures to be gathered by mail or online in a way that doesn't require signatures to be gathered or witnessed in person.

Last month, a lawsuit by two statewide candidates was settled when a Richmond judge approved an agreement to reduce the signature requirements for statewide candidates and allowed signatures to be submitted by mail or online. That lawsuit was filed by Del. Lee Carter, D-Manassas, who is running for governor, and Paul Goldman, a Democratic strategist running for lieutenant governor.

Carter joined the six House candidates in the new lawsuit.

"We were watching with great interest the outcome of the recent ruling that applied to statewide candidates, and determined we would seek the same parameters for the Delegate ballot petitions," said Jennifer Adeli, a candidate in Northern Virginia. "Our overarching concern is for the health and safety of voters and volunteers here in the 34th District and across the Commonwealth.”