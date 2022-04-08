Va. House Dems propose $50 payments to drivers in lieu of gas tax suspension

Democrats in the House of Delegates are proposing rebates of $50 per car or up to $100 per household as an alternative to Gov. Glenn Youngkin's proposed three month suspension of the state's gas tax

Democrats say they will introduce the proposal as a substitute to the House bill Youngkin sent down to suspend the gas tax of 26 cents a gallon for three months.

House Democrats said their plan would send funds directly to Virginia drivers and at less than one third of the cost of Youngkin's proposal.

“Governor Youngkin’s plan is riddled with holes that will do lasting harm to Virginia and the people who live here,” said Del. Charniele Herring, D-Alexandria, chair of the House Democratic Caucus.

On April 4, the day the special session opened, Youngkin announced he had sent legislators his promised measure to suspend the state gas tax of 26 cents a gallon for three months from May 1 to July 31.

“Virginians need tax relief and it’s time for the General Assembly to act on the multiple tax relief proposals,” Youngkin said in a statement. “Actions speak louder than words, we can lower gas prices now for all Virginians.”

The Senate rejected Youngkin’s previous attempt to roll back the most recent 5-cent-per-gallon increase in the tax for 12 months, and most Senate budget negotiators oppose this measure as well. One Senate budget negotiator, Sen. Steve Newman, R-Lynchburg, is a sponsor of Youngkin’s bill. The House sponsor is Del. Tara Durant, R-Stafford.