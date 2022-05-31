Va. House Dems to elect new leader Wednesday

Del. Don Scott Jr., D-Portsmouth, faces two other Democrats on Wednesday in his quest to lead the party's caucus in the House of Delegates.

Scott orchestrated a surprise overthrow of House Minority Leader Eileen Filler-Corn, D-Fairfax, in April, saying he wanted the job. She was previously the state's first female House speaker.

House Democrats opted not to vote on a replacement in April and will decide in a leadership vote Wednesday morning on whether to pick Scott, Del. Charniele Herring, D-Alexandria, or Del. Rip Sullivan, D-Fairfax.

Herring, the caucus chair, and Sullivan are allies of Filler-Corn. Sullivan will not be present for the vote because he's out of the country, two House Democrats said.

Twenty-five of the 48-member Democratic caucus voted to remove Filler-Corn.

Discontent with Filler-Corn among House Democrats grew over the 2021 election losses, when Republicans took control of the chamber.

Scott declined to comment Tuesday and Herring and Sullivan could not be reached.

