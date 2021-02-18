Va. House slows down bill that would allow Dominion to profit off electric school bus program

Democrats and environmental groups want Virginia to transition from diesel to electric school buses to improve children's health and protect the environment.
There are options for how to do that. One is a program run by Dominion Energy that would allow the utility to charge ratepayers for the buses and their batteries, and collect a profit. A bill for this option passed the state Senate this year.
But delegates in the House have slowed down the bill following concerns from environmental groups that a program run by the state's largest utility isn't the most cost effective way to transition away from diesel school buses.
The House delayed a floor vote on the bill from Sen. Louise Lucas, D-Portsmouth, on Tuesday and Wednesday. On Thursday, the House voted against the bill, but a delegate then used a procedural technique to revive the bill and move it to Friday for consideration.
The bill would direct the Virginia State Corporation Commission to approve a program for Dominion and participating school districts to operate up to 1,000 electric school buses in Dominion's service territory.
School districts that chose to participate would own the buses, while Dominion would own the batteries used to power them. Those batteries would also be used as energy storage to help power Virginia's electric grid.
Virginia has about 17,000 school buses in use.
Dominion in 2019 announced an existing program to partner with certain school districts on electric buses, including Chesterfield and Charles City County.
"This is a great opportunity for school divisions to get clean buses at no additional cost to them," Dominion lobbyist Christine Cogbill Noonan told delegates during a Feb. 11 committee hearing. "The children are getting safer buses, the commonwealth is getting cleaner air, and the ratepayers are getting increased grid stability. So it makes sense that the ratepayers would pay for the energy storage."
The electric buses cost about $350,000 compared to a cost of $100,000 for diesel buses. School divisions, if the bill became law, would still pay just $100,000 for an electric bus, with the rest paid for by Dominion customers.
Dominion says the electric buses are 60% less expensive for school districts to operate, with an annual savings of about $7,000 per electric bus as compared to a diesel bus.
But some of the state's big environmental groups lined up against the bill, including the Southern Environmental Law Center, Virginia League of Conservation Voters and Sierra Club. Clean Virginia, the advocacy organization started by wealthy investor Michael Bills to challenge Dominion's influence with the legislature, is lobbying against the bill.
They don't think it's a good plan for Dominion Energy to own the batteries and charging apparatus - which means Dominion would not only collect those costs from ratepayers, but also collect a 10% profit, the standard profit Dominion earns for things it owns. The environmental groups expressed concern that buses may not be available for transportation at times when Dominion is using the batteries for energy.
And they said the state must pay attention to cost as part of a transition to renewable energy sources.
“We think Virginians can get a better deal … without doing it through the utility," said Peter Anderson of the group Appalachian Voices.
"Cost has to be a part of the answer," said Will Cleveland, a senior attorney with the Southern Environmental Law Center.
Delegates killed a similar bill from Lucas in the 2020 session.
Delegates debated the current bill Thursday and added several amendments. But in a floor vote, the bill failed, 53-34. Thirteen lawmakers from both parties did not vote.
Del. Don Scott, D-Portsmouth, who supports the bill, voted no as it was clear the bill would not pass. That allowed him to ask that the bill be reconsidered and then ask that it be passed by for the day - which gives it new life on Friday.
Lucas asked delegates at the Feb. 11 committee hearing to back her plan.
“This is something I think is desperately needed," she said. "I think it’s a good partnership between Dominion and our public schools.”
Separately, Del. Mark Keam, D-Fairfax, filed a bill this year that would create a grant program which could receive federal transportation funds to help school districts transition from diesel buses to electric school buses. Senators, however, overhauled his bill to make it match Lucas' bill for the Dominion program.
