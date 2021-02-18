Va. House slows down bill that would allow Dominion to profit off electric school bus program

They don't think it's a good plan for Dominion Energy to own the batteries and charging apparatus - which means Dominion would not only collect those costs from ratepayers, but also collect a 10% profit, the standard profit Dominion earns for things it owns. The environmental groups expressed concern that buses may not be available for transportation at times when Dominion is using the batteries for energy.

And they said the state must pay attention to cost as part of a transition to renewable energy sources.

“We think Virginians can get a better deal … without doing it through the utility," said Peter Anderson of the group Appalachian Voices.

"Cost has to be a part of the answer," said Will Cleveland, a senior attorney with the Southern Environmental Law Center.

Delegates killed a similar bill from Lucas in the 2020 session.

Delegates debated the current bill Thursday and added several amendments. But in a floor vote, the bill failed, 53-34. Thirteen lawmakers from both parties did not vote.