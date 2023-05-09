Virginia’s main housing agency plans to borrow $1.75 billion to expand its efforts to help finance single family home sales.

At a public hearing Monday, the Virginia Housing Development Authority declined to provide details, despite a public notice saying it would, but it later confirmed that it planned to sell a first slice, totaling $150 million, of tax-exempt bonds for the program in late July or August.

It would be the first such sale since 2012.

Interest and principal payments would be covered by the interest homebuyers pay on mortgages financed through the bond proceeds. Taxpayers are not on the hook for this kind of finance, even though it is issued by a public body.

VHDA’s public hearing on the issue, held in a controlled-access building without advising the facility’s security guards to allow the public in, was conducted by an assistant general counsel who said he could not speak on the record.

Although the public notice for the hearing said information about the bonds would be available and questions from the public would be answered, neither was provided.

In a written statement, the authority said later that it had been financing its homeownership program. It said it had not used tax-exempt bonds to finance its program for more than a decade, that after the Great Recession, very low interest rates meant this approach was not efficient.

The authority added that it had been financing its homeownership program for low- and moderate-income households by participating in the mortgage-backed bond programs of the Government National Mortgage Association, a federal agency, as well as the Federal National Mortgage Association and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation, private entities first set up by Congress.

To be eligible for financing with tax-exempt bond proceeds, the VHDA statement said potential borrowers must meet what VHDA describes as “rigorous” criteria, including credit scores and debt-to-income ratio guidelines. Financing this way is limited to first-time homebuyers, and is subject to limits on would-be borrowers’ income and on the price of the homes they want to buy.

VHDA says that in Richmond, households of three or more people with gross incomes of up to $114,900 are considered low- and moderate-income borrowers eligible for loans under its homeownership program.

They can purchase homes worth up to $450,000.

The $1.75 billion amount the VHDA board has authorized is a maximum that could be issued over the next three years.

It will now ask the governor to sign a letter approving sale of the bonds.

In fiscal year 2022, VHDA arranged 7,695 mortgage loans for $1.8 billion – for an average loan amount of about $224,000. This was a 14% decline in the number of loans and a nearly 10% drop in the amount lent from fiscal year 2021, which VHDA said was due to increasing prices for first-time buyers and a decline in the number of affordable homes.

Earlier this year, the state Auditor of Public Accounts found the VHDA's Housing and Community Development Department' did not properly monitor firms it hired to run its Emergency Rental Assistance federal grant program.

The department also failed to implement internal controls over the program.

In both cases, it did not comply with laws and regulations covering the program, according to the auditor.

The auditor said so little information was available about the housing agency's administration of the program that it was unable to provide the audit opinion required by the federal program, an extremely unusual move by any auditor.

The auditor also said that the agency had not reported accurate data about corrective steps it took on five of the seven shortcomings found in a previous audit.

