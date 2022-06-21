Va. IT vendor hires former state chief information officer

Former Chief Information Officer Nelson Moe will join one of the information technology companies that he helped recruit as a vendor for state IT services at the Virginia Information Technology Agency.

Iron Bow Technologies announced Tuesday that it has hired Moe as "sales strategy principal" for the company's state, local government and education institution operation. The company said he will serve as a subject matter expert for those customers to help them optimize their IT systems.

The appointment reunites Moe with Jon Ozovek, his former chief administrative officer at VITA, who left the agency in February after Gov. Glenn Youngkin replaced the CIO soon after his inauguration as governor. Moe's replacement, former Kansas CIO Phil Wittmer, resigned after less than a month. Subsequently, Youngkin appointed Robert Osmond, an IT specialist at the Virginia Department of Transportation, as CIO.

“Success in the public sector requires a deep understanding of what our customers need, the growing challenges they face daily, and how technology can assist in delivering business outcomes for government,” said Ozovek, now chief transformation officer at Iron Bow.

“Nelson Moe is one of the most successful visionary and transformational public sector leaders that I have come across," he said. "He has the experience and insight necessary to empower current and future Iron Bow customers with the tools and strategies to address those growing challenges."

Moe led VITA through its transformation from a system relying solely on one vendor, Northrop Grumman Corp., to a fleet of eight companies that provide a full range of telecommunication services for 65 executive branch agencies with more than 55,000 employees.

The state IT agency signed a $340 million company with Iron Bow in 2018 to provide "end-user services” — such as desktop and laptop computers — to agencies during the state’s transition from a 13-year, $2.4 billion contract with Northrop Grumman.

Moe said in a statement on Tuesday that his new role "is an exciting opportunity to support my peers and ensure the technology used by our customers will directly benefit both their users and constituents."

"I have been consistently impressed with Iron Bow’s superior performance and commitment to its customers and I look forward to helping shape its future,” he said.

Moe was Virginia's top information official for almost seven years. He previously worked as chief information officer at the U.S. House of Representatives and as a U.S. Navy submarine officer.