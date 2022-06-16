Va. lawmakers still haven't reached deal on Supreme Court

Virginia's legislative leaders so far this year have neglected their duty under the state Constitution to fill two vacancies on the seven-member Supreme Court of Virginia. It's unclear if that will change Friday when lawmakers gather in Richmond to work on a new budget.

One issue is that Democrats control the state Senate and Republicans control the state House of Delegates.

"We've been talking since January," said Sen. Creigh Deeds, D-Bath, co-chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee. "We just haven't gotten it done yet."

Deeds said he hopes a deal can be reached Friday when lawmakers, in an ongoing special session, address Gov. Glenn Youngkin's proposed amendments to the new state budget. They'd also need to fill any openings created by elevating a judge from a lower court to the Supreme Court, and they need to fill an opening on the three-member Virginia State Corporation Commission.

“I want to see if we can get some kind of deal done," Deeds said. "I think we need to get our courts filled and we need a state corporation commissioner.”

Asked if the legislature would elect Supreme Court justices on Friday, Del. Terry Kilgore, R-Scott, a member of the House Courts of Justice Committee, replied by text: "Most likely."

Asked the same question, House Speaker Todd Gilbert, R-Shenandoah, replied by text that he didn't know yet.

Donald W. Lemons, the former chief justice, announced in December that he'd retire Feb. 1. William C. Mims announced in July that he would not seek a new term as a justice when his term ended March 31.

If the legislature adjourned on Friday without appointing justices, Youngkin would get to do it under the state Constitution. But his choices would be subject to legislative approval in next year's General Assembly session; lawmakers would decide whether to keep his choices or pick someone else.

If the legislature finishes its budget work Friday and remains in special session, lawmakers could return at a future date to make the judicial decisions.

Carl Tobias, a professor of law at the University of Richmond, said it would make sense for Democrats who control the Senate to pick one Supreme Court justice and Republicans who control the House to pick one - and if they've reached agreement they should move forward Friday on electing justices even if they haven't reached agreement on other judicial openings.

So if lawmakers haven't agreed on a person to go on the State Corporation Commission, he said, they shouldn't let that stop them from appointing two Supreme Court justices.

"Maybe they could get something done and go forward," he said.