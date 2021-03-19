Va. on spot after COVID-19 casts 'harsh spotlight' on nursing home staffing

Sen. Jennifer Kiggans, R-Virginia Beach, wasn't happy when a Senate committee short-circuited a public hearing of her bill in late January to require Virginia to establish minimum staffing standards for nursing homes.

The bill eventually was heard in a subcommittee and then killed to allow the Joint Commission on Health Care to study the challenges of improving staffing at nursing homes, but the go-slow approach was frustrating for Kiggans, a nurse practitioner for geriatric patients who have been the highest casualties of the state's war against COVID-19 the past year.

"I was frankly shocked at how little attention nursing home care got after all the deaths," she said in an interview last week.

The story was the same in the House of Delegates, where a budget subcommittee killed a similar proposal by Del. Vivian Watts, D-Fairfax, despite what she described as "the harsh spotlight of COVID" on deaths in Virginia nursing homes that accounted for almost 4,000 fatalities from the coronavirus.

"I cannot understand how you can continue to say that staffing isn't a critical aspect of all of these other problems," Watts told the House Appropriations subcommittee.