Va. on spot after COVID-19 casts 'harsh spotlight' on nursing home staffing

Sen. Jennifer Kiggans, R-Virginia Beach, wasn't happy when a Senate committee short-circuited a public hearing of her bill in late January to require Virginia to establish minimum staffing standards for nursing homes.
The bill eventually was heard in a subcommittee and then killed to allow the Joint Commission on Health Care to study the challenges of improving staffing at nursing homes, but the go-slow approach was frustrating for Kiggans, a nurse practitioner for geriatric patients who have been the highest casualties of the state's war against COVID-19 the past year.
"I was frankly shocked at how little attention nursing home care got after all the deaths," she said in an interview last week.
The story was the same in the House of Delegates, where a budget subcommittee killed a similar proposal by Del. Vivian Watts, D-Fairfax, despite what she described as "the harsh spotlight of COVID" on deaths in Virginia nursing homes that accounted for almost 4,000 fatalities from the coronavirus.
"I cannot understand how you can continue to say that staffing isn't a critical aspect of all of these other problems," Watts told the House Appropriations subcommittee.
But legislators say the failure to pass legislation during the General Assembly this year does not mean that Virginia won't act to address nursing home staffing and ways to pay for it at facilities that depend overwhelmingly on funding from the state's Medicaid program.
"It's a new day, I promise you," Del. Mark Sickles, D-Fairfax, the subcommittee's chairman, told Watts, who said she has introduced similar legislation every year since 2002.
The nursing home industry led opposition to both bills, but acknowledges the need to address the twin problems of staffing and Medicaid funding.
"We actually agree wholeheartedly with them," Keith Hare, president and CEO of the Virginia Health Care Association, said of Kiggans and Watts.
The association opposes what he called "blanket staffing ratios" for nursing homes, but Hare endorses a new provision of the state budget that would tie enhanced Medicaid funding to measure of quality care in the facilities, including adequate staffing.
It also supports new state investments in workforce development to find and train people for the jobs.
"Everyone agrees that we've got to get more people who are trained and willing to do [these jobs]," he said. "That's got to be the ultimate goal."
The needs vary among facilities - some require more registered nurses, others licensed practical nurses and certified nursing aides, who are the lowest paid nursing home staff but the ones who supply the most direct care to residents.
Many nursing aides routinely work shifts at multiple long-term care facilities, which public health officials said contributed to the spread of COVID-19 among vulnerable residents in long-term care.
"Going from nursing home to nursing home for work, that was a disaster during the pandemic," Sickles said in an interview.
The joint health commission committed last fall to study the staffing issue as "our number one priority," said Sen. George Barker, D-Fairfax, a member of the panel who chaired the subcommittee that ultimately heard Kiggans' bill this year.
Watts and Kiggans proposed different approaches to setting staffing standards for nursing homes, with costs shared with the federal Medicaid program, ranging from $16 million a year initially to $60 million a year after five years.
"There are a lot of moving parts and the costs are high," said Sen. Steve Newman, R-Lynchburg, who blocked the hearing of Kiggans' bill by the Senate Education and Health Committee until it had been reviewed in subcommittee.
The estimates vary, but all agree that Virginia's Medicaid program does not pay anywhere close to a full share of a nursing home's costs. "There is a serious problem of underpayment, period, to nursing homes in our medical system," Watts said in an interview.
The gap has narrowed during the pandemic because Gov. Ralph Northam committed emergency federal aid to pay nursing homes an additional $20 a day for each Medicaid resident to pay for staffing and other expenses related to COVID-19. The budget adopted by the assembly would use state funds to extend the stipend an additional year at $15 per day per resident.
Jeff Lunardi, the joint commission's executive director, said the study will look at the different kinds of staffing shortages affecting nursing homes, as well as equity issues related to both race and income for nursing home workers.
"COVID kind of pulled the curtain back a little bit on the problems legislators have been hearing about for a long time," Lunardi said.
