Va. personal care attendants face deadline to prove hours for Medicaid hazard pay

Personal care attendants who work directly for Medicaid clients face a deadline on Friday to show the hours they worked during the early months of the COVID-19 pandemic to qualify for a $1,500 hazardous duty payment.

The attendants have until 5 p.m. on Friday to submit any unlogged time worked from the beginning of the public health emergency on March 12 through June 30 to qualify for hazard pay that Gov. Ralph Northam announced this month, using $73 million in federal aid provided for emergency relief under the CARES Act.

If they already had submitted timesheets for pay during the period, they won't have to file additional proof of hours worked, said Christina Nuckols, spokesperson for the Virginia Department of Medical Assistance Services. "You're eligible."

About two-thirds of the 43,500 aides eligible for hazard pay are "consumer directed," which means they are employed directly by the Medicaid recipient. The deadline does not apply to aides who work for home health agencies that document their hours.