Va. personal care attendants face deadline to prove hours for Medicaid hazard pay

Personal care attendants who work directly for Medicaid clients face a deadline on Friday to show the hours they worked during the early months of the COVID-19 pandemic to qualify for a $1,500 hazardous duty payment.
The attendants have until 5 p.m. on Friday to submit any unlogged time worked from the beginning of the public health emergency on March 12 through June 30 to qualify for hazard pay that Gov. Ralph Northam announced this month, using $73 million in federal aid provided for emergency relief under the CARES Act.
If they already had submitted timesheets for pay during the period, they won't have to file additional proof of hours worked, said Christina Nuckols, spokesperson for the Virginia Department of Medical Assistance Services. "You're eligible."
About two-thirds of the 43,500 aides eligible for hazard pay are "consumer directed," which means they are employed directly by the Medicaid recipient. The deadline does not apply to aides who work for home health agencies that document their hours.
However, all eligible home health workers will have to wait until the new year to receive their one-time payment for the hazardous duty they worked last spring and early summer. The state will deduct employee and income withholding taxes from the payment, but says the benefit will not affect the eligibility of home health aides for Medicaid health benefits themselves.
The delayed payment raised concerns for Service Employees International Union, which represents personal care attendants who work directly for Medicaid clients and provide them services in their homes.
"Two things: People need the money now, and what does 'after January 1' mean?" said David Broder, president of SEIU Local 512.
State officials say the delay is necessary to verify eligibility and process the payments through different employers - the Medicaid clients themselves or fiscal agents for them, or through home health agencies that employ aides. About 14,000 aides work for home health agencies.
"The CARES Act is quite complicated," Nuckols said.
So is Virginia's Medicaid program. Aides and attendants qualify for the one-time payments if they delivered services through one of six Medicaid programs - the Community Living Waiver; the Family and Individual Support Waiver; Commonwealth Coordinated Care Plus Waiver; Early and Periodic Screening, Diagnostic and Treatment; Medicaid Works; and the Program for All-Inclusive Care for the Elderly, or PACE. Medicaid waiver programs allow the state to deliver care to people in their communities instead of institutions.
The hazard pay is available to people who no longer work for Medicaid clients or home health agencies, as long as they provided services during the nearly four-month period that began with Northam's declaration of a public health emergency on March 12.
Temporary aides also qualify if they provided home services to Medicaid recipients of their families, such as a parent, spouse or child, during the emergency to avoid the risk of someone visiting from outside the household.
Virginia's Medicaid office and SEIU say they've been deluged with questions about the emergency benefit. The state has scheduled three webinars next week for home health agencies to explain how they must document staff who qualify for hazard pay. People can also email questions to hazardpay@dmas.virginia.gov.
(804) 649-6964