Va. providers remind people that abortion remains legal here and in nation

Dr. Shanthi Ramesh, chief medical officer with Virginia League for Planned Parenthood, saw patients in Richmond following news that the U.S. Supreme Court is poised to overturn the landmark law guaranteeing the right to abortion.

She answered their questions and tried to tried to address concerns. One woman traveled across Virginia and was early in her second trimester of pregnancy.

The woman was terrified that that she wouldn't be able to be seen, Ramesh said, and "just very concerned that if she couldn’t get this done today this was her last chance. So we did a lot of educating that she could absolutely get this done today, and even if she wasn’t ready to do this today, that abortion was still legal certainly in Virginia and in the country.”

The organizations and medical personnel who provide abortions anticipate that Roe v. Wade, the 1973 high court ruling guaranteeing it as a right, will be overturned by the Supreme Court this year. If Roe is overturned, states would each decide abortion policy and could choose to restrict or ban it.

Politico reported Monday night that the Supreme Court, which will soon rule on a Mississippi law that would halt most abortions after 15 weeks, had voted in conference to overturn Roe v. Wade.

That is not a final decision, and even if the law is overturned, abortion would remain legal in Virginia unless the General Assembly acts to change that. Democrats hold a 21-19 edge in the state Senate and Republicans hold a 52-48 edge in the House of Delegates. All 140 seats are up for election in 2023.

Medical providers said they're working to educate women about where things stand, and help alleviate confusion.

“I’ve seen patients actually every day this week since the leak came out," Ramesh said. “I did abortion care on Tuesday and several of those patients said, ‘What does this mean? Is this final? Would I be able to access this in a year?’ ”

Many patients are simply trying to access health care and aren't thinking about the news, she said, and will be blindsided if the court overturns Roe.

"They’re not thinking of it at all like a right that they could lose because of a Supreme Court decision," she said.

Abortion is legal in Virginia through the second trimester of pregnancy, and is legal in the third trimester in limited cases in which three doctors approve. The state has 16 separate abortion providers.

And Virginia clinics are already seeing more patients traveling from states where abortion rights have been restricted.

One of them is Texas, where state lawmakers banned most abortions after six weeks of pregnancy, starting on Sept. 1.

Ramesh said Planned Parenthood's clinics are seeing patients from Texas and other states with more restrictive abortion laws. This week, she said, she saw a patient who drove over five hours from West Virginia. Ramesh said she worries about patients who may have trouble getting access to an abortion because of transportation and child care expenses or the ability to get time off work.

“Every day I see people who struggle to access it when it’s still fully legal, so I can only imagine, across the country, what that’s going to look like for patients exactly like mine."

Rae Pickett, communications director with Planned Parenthood Advocates of Virginia, said that if Roe is overturned, at least 26 states either have "trigger laws" that would ban abortion or have legislatures expected to quickly vote to ban abortion in those states.

That will mean even more of a role for Virginia, she said, and potentially new patients traveling from Louisiana, Oklahoma, Tennessee, Kentucky, West Virginia, Georgia, Mississippi or Florida.

“In Virginia, abortion is legal," she said. "Providers are seeing patients every day and they will continue to see patients every day no matter what.”

Pickett said she spoke with a nurse who lives in Texas who flew to Virginia last year to get an abortion. The woman is in her 40s, has children, and she and her partner made the decision mutually, Pickett said. The nurse had ability to take time off and pay for a round-trip flight and hotel.

Tarina Keene, executive director of the organization Pro-Choice Virginia, also said abortion providers have told her they're seeing patients from Texas here.

“It’s amazing that people have to travel so far to get the care that they need," Keene said.

“We know on day one when Roe is overturned that we will see an influx of patients coming in from our border states – Kentucky, West Virginia and Tennessee - which will move almost immediately to ban abortion in their borders.”

The number of abortions peaked in Virginia in 2008 (27,410) and in Richmond in 2004 (2,943), according to Virginia Department of Health statistics.

Virginia saw 15,167 abortions in 2020, down 45 percent from 2008. The number of abortions in Richmond in 2020 was 1,021, also down significantly from previous years.

Staff writer Sean McGoey contributed to this report.