Va. revenue surplus likely to exceed $500 million after 'unusual recession'

Last week, Northam announced that state revenues grew by 42% this April and, for the first 10 months of the fiscal year, were ahead of the most recent forecast by more than $1.7 billion. Revenues are likely to fall next month, in comparison with a year ago, because of differences in the filing dates for income taxes, but the expected surplus is fueled by steady growth in high-wage professional jobs, a surge in consumer spending over the internet and a booming housing market.

"This has been a very unusual recession," observed Chris Chmura, a Richmond economist who serves on the Joint Advisory Board of Economists that helps the governor project budget revenues and economic trends.

For example, "typically residential construction falls off a cliff" during an economic recession, Chmura said. "During the COVID recession, we continue to see residential building increase at a strong pace."

The housing boom has showed up in state revenues in both the taxes paid on deeds and other court filings, up more than 40% for the first 10 months of the fiscal year compared with the same period a year ago, and sales taxes.