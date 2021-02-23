Va. Senate Democrats scuttle bill to bar personal use of campaign funds

“You don’t need a study commission to tell you that,” Shah said. “You already know the answer to that.”

The bill from Del. Marcus Simon, D-Fairfax, cleared the House with no opposition. The bill as originally filed was short and would have banned lawmakers from using campaign money for personal use, other than for child care. The State Board of Elections would create regulations for implementing the bill.

Senators discussed making the bill more specific about expenditures that would still be allowed.

But when the bill came up on the Senate floor Tuesday, few senators seemed interested in voting for any new rules for themselves.

Sen. Scott Surovell, D-Fairfax, turned the floor over to Sen. Jill Holtzman Vogel, R-Fauquier, to start the discussion.

Calling the bill “a significant policy change,” Vogel said senators would be wise to send the bill back to committee, so it could be studied by a commission that’s being planned. She also said she was concerned that the bill could “overwhelm” the Department of Elections and State Board of Elections.

“It’s definitely an area that I think we have to look at,” Surovell said. “There’s all kinds of difficulties though in the wording.”