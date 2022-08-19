Va. Senate Dems urge education board to approve history standards

Virginia Senate Democrats are calling on the state Board of Education to approve the recently drafted History and Social Science standards, bypassing a recommendation from the Youngkin administration to allow time for additional review.

Sen. Louise Lucas, D-Portsmouth, chair of the Senate Education and Health Committee, said Friday in a news conference at the Pocahontas Building that Gov. Glenn Youngkin and “his administration have chosen to stonewall the approval of the high-quality, objective standards.”

Earlier this week, during the state board’s August meeting, Superintendent of Public Instruction Jillian Balow’s recommended to delay the official review of the history standards.

“Governor Youngkin is overstepping his constitutional authority in an attempt to whitewash the history our children learn at school. We demand the state Board of Education honor its constitutional obligation and adopt these standards immediately,” Lucas said.

It now appears the state Board of Education might not receive a final review of the standards from the Department of Education until January, instead of the scheduled November timeline.

According to state law, education officials are required to review Standards of Learning subject areas at least once every seven years. First published in 1995, the History and Social Science Standards of Learning were reviewed in 2001, 2008, and 2015.

The board received a presentation about the newly drafted history standards earlier this week. However, ahead of the presentation, Balow recommended for the board to not receive the first thorough review of the proposed standards this week.

“We want nothing less than the best standards for our students in history and social science and I think the common ground is that we are well on our way,” Balow said during Wednesday’s board meeting.

Balow wants to provide more time for Youngkin's five new board members to review the draft, including holding briefings with individual members to provide more nuance and information. She also wants to clean up the draft and fix corrections.

Sen. Ghazala Hashmi, D-Chesterfield, said during Friday's news conference that Balow recently shared that she asked The Thomas B. Fordham Institute, a Washington D.C.-based think tank, to review the proposed changes as the think tank has “identified some issues that should be addressed.”

“We have to ask: What is the purpose of adding the Fordham Institute at this post-midnight hour, when the work of developing our standards is complete?" said Hashmi, a former college administrator and chair of the Senate Public Education subcommittee.

"What I suspect is the real intentionality of the delay is to revise the standards through the specific lens of the Youngkin administration, its corporate partners, and special interest groups whose intent is to whitewash our history books and to not allow for a more full representation of the rich diversity that is a part of our American heritage and history,” Hashmi said.

In his first executive order signed Jan. 15, the day he was inaugurated, Youngkin called for “ending the use of inherently divisive concepts” in Virginia’s K-12 public education.

Sen. Mamie Locke, D-Hampton, chair of the Senate Higher Education subcommittee, said at the news conference that Youngkin and his administration “delayed the report because they are more interested not in updating the reality of history but instead banning and banishing any and every thing that does not support their ideological game plan.”

“Be assured, this update will not include any reference to the January 6th insurrection, the history of racism in Virginia, and other events that do not fit into their ideological agenda,” Locke said.