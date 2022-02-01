Va. senators reject proposals to cut off campaign cash from Dominion Energy

Lawmakers from both parties on Tuesday voted down proposals that would have ended monopoly electric utility Dominion Energy's ability to give massive sums of campaign money to the lawmakers who regulate it.
Bills to scale back the utility's political influence in Richmond aren't new, but they took on new life this year after Dominion upset conservatives during last year's race for governor by pumping more than $250,000 into a political action committee that attacked GOP nominee Glenn Youngkin, now governor.
But Dominion's allies in the Capitol remain numerous and Virginia lawmakers have opposed any attempts to limit their campaign cash. The Senate Privileges and Elections Committee voted 11-4 Tuesday to kill bills from Sens. Chap Petersen, D-Fairfax City, and Richard Stuart, R-King George, that would have ended the utility's ability to bankroll lawmakers' campaign funds.
Petersen's bill would have stopped lawmakers from accepting campaign money from any public utility, and he told his colleagues the state's largest electric utility had undue influence on them.
Petersen said he's wanted to end Dominion's ability to influence lawmakers with money ever since the utility won major legislation in 2015 that temporarily stripped state regulators of their ability to order refunds or rate cuts if the utility earned profits above the margin it agreed to under the law.
“As a result Dominion made billions of dollars," Petersen said. "That was a piece of legislation that literally shifted wealth from the ratepayers of the commonwealth to Dominion."
Now, he said, Virginia customers of Dominion Energy pay more for electricity than people in sister states like West Virginia, North Carolina, Kentucky and Tennessee.
Because lawmakers write laws that determine the profitability of Dominion Energy, it makes the corporation unique from others, he said.
"If we're taking money directly from Dominion, that, in my opinion, is a conflict of interest."
Sen. Lionell Spruill, D-Chesapeake, a close Dominion ally on the Senate committee, questioned Petersen's motivations and accused him of having personal reasons for bringing the bill.
"I've been hearing you speak for five years, and you really, really have a real hard on, just like, for Dominion," Spruill said. "It sounds to me it's a personal thing ... with Dominion."
Petersen responded that he wouldn't reiterate the question, prompting awkward laughter in the committee room, and told Spruill he doesn't have any animosity toward anybody but wants Virginia to be in line with others states that don't allow such utility influence on elected officials.
Spruill, who has not had competitive races for the Senate, chairs a Senate subcommittee on energy and has received $277,569 from Dominion - $125,000 of that since July, according to the Virginia Public Access Project.
A similar bill in the House remains alive, but even if the House passed the bill, the Senate has spoken.
Appalachian Power Co., another regulated monopoly which would be affected by the bill, and several gas utilities opposed the bill.
Christopher Nolen, an attorney and executive vice president of McGuireWoods Consulting, represented Dominion at the hearing and said the legislation was unconstitutional.
"We do not believe that it is appropriate to single out one type of corporation and suppress its political speech," he said. "Both of these bills go at the heart of political speech and the ability to freely associate."
Members of Youngkin's staff told Petersen and Stuart that the governor would sign a bill if it got to his desk. But Youngkin remained mum on the sidelines.
Virginia is one of few states with no limits on campaign donations to state lawmakers, and they're allowed to use the money for anything they want. Some, but not a majority, of lawmakers use money from their campaign committees for alcohol and food at restaurants.
Senators voting to advance the bill to end Dominion campaign donations: John Bell, D-Loudoun, Creigh Deeds, D-Bath, Adam Ebbin, D-Alexandria, and Jennifer McClellan, D-Richmond.
Senators voting to kill the bill and allow Dominion to continue donating to lawmakers: Jennifer Boysko, D-Fairfax, Travis Hackworth, R-Tazewell, Janet Howell, D-Fairfax, Monty Mason, D-Newport News, Ryan McDougle, R-Hanover, Mark Peake, R-Lynchburg, Bryce Reeves, R-Spotsylvania, Frank Ruff, R-Mecklenburg, Spruill, Scott Surovell, D-Fairfax and Jill Holtzman Vogel, R-Fauquier.
(804) 649-6061
Twitter: @patrickmwilson