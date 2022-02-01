Va. senators reject proposals to cut off campaign cash from Dominion Energy

Lawmakers from both parties on Tuesday voted down proposals that would have ended monopoly electric utility Dominion Energy's ability to give massive sums of campaign money to the lawmakers who regulate it.

Bills to scale back the utility's political influence in Richmond aren't new, but they took on new life this year after Dominion upset conservatives during last year's race for governor by pumping more than $250,000 into a political action committee that attacked GOP nominee Glenn Youngkin, now governor.

But Dominion's allies in the Capitol remain numerous and Virginia lawmakers have opposed any attempts to limit their campaign cash. The Senate Privileges and Elections Committee voted 11-4 Tuesday to kill bills from Sens. Chap Petersen, D-Fairfax City, and Richard Stuart, R-King George, that would have ended the utility's ability to bankroll lawmakers' campaign funds.

Petersen's bill would have stopped lawmakers from accepting campaign money from any public utility, and he told his colleagues the state's largest electric utility had undue influence on them.