Va. senators request investigation into DHS decision to transfer ICE detainees to Farmville

Despite more than four letters sent in the past six months from Kaine and Warner, the most recent letter said questions have gone unanswered.

“While ICE said they transferred ‘larger detention populations to facilities with fewer detainees’ to ‘promote social distancing,’ according to recently released information, ICE’s own statistics showed the facilities from where the detainees came on June 1 were not near capacity when the transfers were arranged,” wrote the senators.

“ICE and DHS’ disregard of Senate inquiry in the face of clear mishandling of the situation and people’s lives is unacceptable.”

The Friday letter requests an investigation into the decision-making process, ICE’s use of “ICE Air” charter flights to transfer detainees, the number of transfers during the pandemic, whether ICE agents were tested for COVID-19 before boarding the plane, whether ICE and DHS told the town of Farmville about the outbreak and more.

On Wednesday, the Virginia Senate approved legislation allowing the state to inspect privately owned federal detention centers such as Farmville.