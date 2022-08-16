Va. supporters hail environmental provisions in Inflation Reduction Act

Hours before President Joe Biden signed the Inflation Reduction Act, supporters of the measure gathered in Richmond Tuesday to celebrate the environmental components in the bill.

While it marks America’s largest federal investment in climate change mitigation efforts – provisions can also help consumers lower their carbon footprint and energy bills. Among the initiatives in the bill's $369 billion targeting climate are rebates to consumers who purchase energy efficient electric home appliances.

“Having an energy consumption reduction focus is great on those most impacted by inflation,” said Lee Householder, CEO of project:HOMES. “People in low-income situations are making tough choices between their power bill and their health bills, and their transportation costs and their rent.”

A Richmond-based nonprofit, project:HOMES operates programs to retrofit or weatherize homes. Much of the work, Householder said, entails retrofitting homes with updated insulation and air sealing but the “icing on the cake” is energy-efficient home appliances. He added that the more households can do their part to reduce emissions, the more the nation can collectively care for the environment.

“Just by making all these improvements – you save money for yourself, but this can all add up at the national level.”

Tuesday morning's gathering at Abner Clay Park signaled the bridge between national, state and local policy as Rep. Don McEachin, D-4th, was joined by Richmond City Council member Katherine Jordan and state Sen. Ghazala Hashmi, D-Chesterfield. Environmental advocacy groups were also in attendance.

According to Shahid Amed, communications director for McEachin, federal agencies will administer the tax credits and rebates associated with the act. He added that the White House will soon have a directory available to help consumers identify which incentives they will be eligible for.

The home energy rebate programs will be focused on low-income consumers, he said.

Other environmental provisions in the Act include consumer tax credits for updating heat pumps and HVAC and installing solar panels. There is also a $4,000 consumer tax credit for lower and middle-income people to buy used electric vehicles and a tax credit of up to $7,500 to buy a new electric vehicle.

The metaphorical asterisk surrounding the electric vehicle component of the bill is that the measure requires that the electric vehicle batteries be sourced in America or with American trade partners. That means that some current electric vehicles do not qualify for the tax credit.

Rep. Bob Good, R-5th, whose district includes part of Hanover County, voted against the Act. In a statement, he called it the “Inflation and IRS Expansion Act,” and argued it would raise taxes.

Supporters of the bill say this is not the end of federal efforts to address environmental issues.

“We need to remember the Inflation Reduction Act is a crucial step in the right direction for the United States,” Hashmi said.

McEachin noted that Congress is already exploring other bills such as the Environmental Justice For All Act, which would establish environmental justice requirements, advisory bodies and programs to address impacts of federal laws on communities of color, low-income, and indigenous or tribal communities.

“What the Environmental Justice For All bill does is demand through [National Environmental Policy Act], greater consultation with environmental justice groups,” McEachin said. The bill "says ‘hey, [NEPA], have meaningful consultations with folks before you take actions.”

The bill is working its way through House committees and a related bill was introduced in the Senate earlier this year. McEachin said that the bill could go to a floor vote in September.