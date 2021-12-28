 Skip to main content
Va. Supreme Court approves congressional map that moves western Chesterfield, western Henrico into Wittman's 1st
Va. Supreme Court approves congressional map that moves western Chesterfield, western Henrico into Wittman's 1st

A proposed redistricting map submitted by special masters would remove the contested 7th Congressional District from the Richmond area. The district is currently represented by Democratic Rep. Abigail Spanberger, shown speaking in Shockoe Bottom last month. 

The Virginia Supreme Court on Tuesday finalized the state's new redistricting maps, bending to criticism that congressional representation for the Richmond region was split too many ways by keeping together the western Richmond suburbs.

The change incorporates the western Chesterfield County and western Henrico County base of Democrat Rep. Abigail Spanberger's 7th District into a new 1st congressional district, potentially pitting Spanberger into a contest with Republican Rep. Rob Wittman.

The sprawling 1st will extend from Richmond's western suburbs through western Chesterfield and weThe 1st will continue to include

Part of Hanover County, as well as Louisa, Fluvanna and Goochland counties, move into Republican Rep. Bob Good’s 5th District.

The city of Richmond, eastern Chesterfield and eastern Henrico remain in Democratic Rep. Don McEachin's 4th District.

The new congressional map still moves the 7th District from the Richmond area to Northern Virginia, but in a new configuration. It will extend from Caroline County  west to Greene County and north to Stafford County and Dale City in Prince William County.

The court took over control of the state's redistricting process after a new commission of citizens and legislators failed to come up with maps for the state's legislative chambers and congressional seats, a messy process that was bogged down by partisan politics.

This is a developing story.

