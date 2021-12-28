Va. Supreme Court approves congressional map that moves western Chesterfield, western Henrico into Wittman's 1st

The Virginia Supreme Court on Tuesday finalized the state's new redistricting maps, bending to criticism that congressional representation for the Richmond region was split too many ways by keeping together the western Richmond suburbs.

The change incorporates the western Chesterfield County and western Henrico County base of Democrat Rep. Abigail Spanberger's 7th District into a new 1st congressional district, potentially pitting Spanberger into a contest with Republican Rep. Rob Wittman.

The sprawling 1st will extend from Richmond's western suburbs through western Chesterfield

Part of Hanover County, as well as Louisa, Fluvanna and Goochland counties, move into Republican Rep. Bob Good’s 5th District.

The city of Richmond, eastern Chesterfield and eastern Henrico remain in Democratic Rep. Don McEachin's 4th District.

The new congressional map still moves the 7th District from the Richmond area to Northern Virginia, but in a new configuration. It will extend from Caroline County west to Greene County and north to Stafford County and Dale City in Prince William County.