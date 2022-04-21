Va. Supreme Court unseals some of ex-parole chair's records at RTD's request

The Supreme Court of Virginia issued an opinion Thursday saying it would unseal some records in a case filed by Virginia Beach Judge Adrianne Bennett, who was the chair of the Virginia Parole Board during a time it was later found to have violated rules in its process used to release certain people from prison.

The court issued its 4-2 decision in response to a July filing from the Richmond Times-Dispatch asking the court to unseal its sealing order related to the filing Bennett made with the court.

The court's opinion said that "in the interest of openness and transparency, we further unseal the remainder of the case" with the exception of attachments filed by Bennett.

Bennett petitioned the court on May 20, 2021, asking it to take action in a matter that was then pending before the state's Judicial Inquiry and Review Commission (JIRC), a panel that investigates allegations of misconduct against judges. Bennett had been suspended from the bench in Virginia Beach, where she is a juvenile court judge, and asked the Supreme Court to order JIRC to reinstate her.

The Supreme Court denied her request a day later, and without any public notice, ordered the record of her filing to be sealed.

The JIRC investigation has concluded. Records of such investigations, by state law, only become public if JIRC makes a filing at the Supreme Court against a judge, which did not happen in Bennett's case. She remains on the bench in Virginia Beach.

The Supreme Court's opinion said Bennett's exhibits "are records of a then pending proceeding before the Judicial Inquiry and Review Commission. By law, records of proceedings before the Commission are kept confidential."

Two justices - D. Arthur Kelsey and Teresa M. Chafin - dissented to part of the opinion and argued that there were no satisfactory legal reasons to continue sealing of the JIRC documents. They quoted a state law that says the record of any JIRC proceeding "filed with the Supreme Court shall lose its confidential character."

"Neither experience nor logic justified the initial sealing of this 'proceeding,' " the two dissenting justices wrote. "And nothing in today’s order justifies our continued sealing of the JIRC documents."

Va. Supreme Court sealed its reason for closing records filed by former parole board chair A lawyer for The Richmond Times-Dispatch on Friday urged the court to unseal its order that explained why it closed off the records to the public.

Attorney David Lacy represents the newspaper and its publisher, Lee BHM Corp. in the case, and oral arguments were heard in March.

Bennett, who became a juvenile court judge in Virginia Beach in April 2020, was at the center of a scandal after the Office of the State Inspector General found the parole board violated law and policy that year, including not properly notifying victims and prosecutors about people being released from prison on parole.

At least two complaints were made about Bennett to JIRC.

One was made in April 2021 by a former parole board employee who alleged Bennett directed parole board staff to copy and paste a previous report about a person who was eligible for parole, to be used in a new review. The employee had never been asked to do that in the past and felt that using a previous report as her own work would result in falsification of the report.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

(804) 649-6061