Vaccinations begin as virus continues to rage in state mental hospitals

"We have positive cases at all of our facilities," Behavioral Health Commissioner Alison Land said Wednesday.

The vaccines, one produced by Pfizer-BioNTech and the other by Moderna, come at an especially crucial time for front-line employees at the facilities, many of which have had to curtail admissions because of depleted staffing and the challenge of separating patients who have tested positive for COVID-19 from those who have not.

Last week, the department said it had placed a "temporary hold on civil admissions" at Central State Hospital near Petersburg. The hospital had 23 employees and 10 patients who tested positive for the virus. A vaccination clinic is planned at the facility on Friday.

The state also had halted admissions to Piedmont Geriatric Hospital in Burkeville, where nine patients died during a COVID-19 outbreak during the summer. On Tuesday, 25 patients and three employees were listed as positive for the virus. The other deaths include three patients at Southwest Virginia Mental Health Institute in Marion and three residents of the behavioral health center for sex offenders in Nottoway.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Southern Virginia Mental Health Institute, in Danville, where one employee died of COVID-19 earlier this year, has halted admissions again, after reopening them recently, Land said.