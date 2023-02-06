Virginia Commonwealth University's lab to study microchips was built 20 years ago, but now the lab and VCU as a whole are poised to ride the state's growing wave of data centers and fiber optic cables built to connect the world's internet, televisions and cellphones.

In 2018, Microsoft and Facebook, along with a Spanish company called Telefonica, laid the first subsea fiber optic cable from Virginia Beach to Spain.

The federal government then invested in the project last year by passing the CHIPS and Science Act, which included provisions to invest in research and manufacturing of semiconductor chips in the U.S.

Now, VCU is situated to train the workforce elected officials hope will come to Virginia and to research the industry's future.

On Monday, Sen. Tim Kaine, D-Va., and Rep. Rob Wittman, R-1st, toured VCU's centers for microelectronics and nanomaterials characterization. They were joined by Sethuraman Panchanathan, director of the National Science Foundation, which gave VCU $7 million in funding last year.

"We need millions of more people in STEM fields to capture the value of these investments we're going to make," Kaine said.

In Virginia Beach, three fiber optic cables depart the U.S. and run across the floor of the Atlantic Ocean. One lands in Spain, another in France and another in Brazil. A fourth cable is planned to connect Virginia Beach to South Africa.

Planners chose Virginia Beach because of its relative proximity to Northern Virginia, which has the world's largest data center market.

Richmond, by extension, is essentially at the on-ramp to a major highway, said Nate Kinsey, an associate professor at the microelectronics center. Industries are choosing Virginia because it allows them faster access to the highway.

In 2017, Meta, the owner of Facebook, announced plans to build a $1 billion-plus data center in eastern Henrico County's White Oak Technology Park. The first phase opened in 2020, and the second phase is opening this year.

Next door, QTS (Quality Technology Services) bought a former chip manufacturing plant in 2010 and has turned it into the world's fourth-largest data center. The company is now expanding on property it bought next door last summer and is in the process of doubling the size of the data center complex.

It will be the job of researchers at VCU to stay one step ahead of current technology, Kinsey said. Americans generally expect their internet, computers and phones to process information at increasingly faster speeds as users depend on their devices more and more.

Another challenge is finding all the energy necessary to power these centers. One day, Americans might question whether it's right to burn fossil fuels to power Facebook, Kinsey said. That's why Facebook has committed to using renewable power, and researchers have to continue searching for ways to power data centers with solar and wind.

VCU will look at the industry through a workforce lens, said school President Michael Rao, which might mean growing those sectors of the university.

"We're committed to making every human successful in every way they have potential," Rao said. "Our country has missed out on a lot of that. This is our chance to go to the next level as a country."

Kaine and Wittman were on the opposite side of votes last year to pass the CHIPS law. Kaine voted for it, while Wittman opposed it because of concerns over national security and protection of the technology from potential poaching by China.

They also were on the opposite sides of a $1.7 trillion funding bill that Congress adopted in December, before Republicans regained control of the House of Representatives. The spending bill provided budget appropriations for much of the research that the NSF was authorized to undertake under the CHIPS legislation, which included $52 billion to invest in reviving U.S. production of semiconductor chips that has been dominated by such Pacific Rim countries as Taiwan, China and South Korea.

But the Democratic senator and the Republican congressman - who now represents western Henrico and western Chesterfield County, as well as part of Hanover County - share an interest in both scientific research and the national security interests at stake in the competition between the U.S. and China over advanced technology and economic markets.

Kaine serves on the Senate Armed Services and Foreign Relations Committee, as well as the Budget Committee, which will play a leading role in adopting budgets to fund ongoing research by the NSF.

Wittman is vice chairman of the House Armed Services Committee and is a member of the newly appointed House Select Committee on Strategic Competition Between the United States and the Chinese Communist Party. He’s also an environmental scientist with a doctoral degree in public administration and policy from VCU.

Both engaged closely with each other, and with students and faculty, in their tour of the VCU centers for nanomaterial characterization and microelectronics.

“I love it! I can geek out,” Wittman said.

Kaine, who is fluent in Spanish, spoke at length to first-year graduate student Camilo Bedoya, who came to VCU from his home in Medellin, Colombia, to study mechanical and nuclear engineering.

“I was not expecting that!” Bedoya said of his conversation in Spanish with the senator.

After the tour, Kaine and Wittman voiced a shared commitment to investment in scientific research and facilities while acknowledging the political differences between House Republicans and Senate Democrats over federal spending and budget policy. They also share with Panchanathan and Rao an urgent commitment to train the students and workers necessary to take advantage of advances in technological research.

“This is an example of the kind of environment we need across the nation,” Panchanathan said of the facilities he toured at VCU.

Kaine said he hopes that House and Senate budget negotiators will be able to resolve differences over federal spending and policy, as long as they separate those issues from the threat of potential default on existing U.S. debts by failing to raise the debt ceiling.