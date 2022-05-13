 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
VCU will raise tuition 3% next fall, despite pleas from students and governor

Julia Blend, a 2020 VCU graduate, attended Friday's board meeting asking the university not to raise the cost of tuition. 

 Eric Kolenich

The board of visitors at Virginia Commonwealth University voted unanimously Friday to increase the cost of tuition 3% next fall, hoping to minimize job cuts and not water down the value of education.

Their decision came despite requests made by hundreds of students who wrote messages asking the university to keep costs flat. One student said she works three jobs and still struggles to eat more than one meal per day. The vote came days after Gov. Glenn Youngkin asked colleges not to raise their costs. 

But keeping tuition flat would force the university to cut at least 350 jobs, increase class sizes and maybe remove classes, president Michael Rao said. 

Even with a 3% increase, the university expects to face a budget deficit. VCU anticipates millions in new costs, including a 5% mandated salary increase, higher expenses due to inflation and a greater level of funding for financial aid. 

"How do we pay for it?" asked board member Pamela El. "How do we keep the quality of education going year after year with no increase?"

The board was reluctant to raise costs, said Stuart Seigel, another board member, but had "no other choice."

This story will be updated.

ekolenich@timesdispatch.com

(804) 649-6109

Twitter: @EricKolenich

Eric Kolenich writes about higher education, health systems and more for the Richmond Times-Dispatch. He joined the newspaper in 2009 and spent 11 years in the Sports section. (804) 649-6109

