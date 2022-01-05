VEC, advocates agree on order to end federal lawsuit over unemployment benefits

Advocates for jobless Virginians have reached an agreement with the Virginia Employment Commission on ending a federal lawsuit against the state for failing to promptly settle unemployment claims and pay benefits during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Five legal advocacy groups that sued the state agency last April filed a motion in U.S. District Court on Wednesday to dismiss the case at the direction of Judge Henry Hudson, who has actively monitored efforts to speed the settlement of claims, improve state communication with those seeking help and bolster a system overwhelmed during the pandemic.
Hudson, who has not yet signed the dismissal, directed the groups and the state to prepare an order to dismiss the case during a telephone conference meeting with the parties on Dec. 14.
Pat Levy-Lavelle, an attorney with the Legal Aid Justice Center, acknowledged that the pending dismissal of the lawsuit does not end efforts by his and the other advocacy organizations to help Virginians still struggling to return to the workforce or receive jobless benefits during the ongoing pandemic.
“It doesn’t take away at all from the fact that a lot of people are still out there suffering,” Levy-Lavelle said. “We know there is a lot of unfinished business.”
The VEC declined to comment until the judge signs the order.
The Joint Legislative Audit and Review Commission concluded in early November that the VEC was unprepared for the pandemic and slow to respond to a surge of almost 2 million claims for unemployment assistance.
“Significant weaknesses in VEC’s operations — particularly its deficient staffing levels, antiquated UI [unemployment insurance] IT system, performance monitoring, and oversight — were revealed during the COVID-19 pandemic,” states the 200-page report by JLARC, the state’s legislative watchdog agency over government agencies and operations.
The result was backlogs of tens of thousands of unemployed Virginians awaiting adjudication of claims deemed ineligible, primarily because employers hadn’t reported why they lost their jobs, or waiting on hearings on appeals of their claims. Millions of calls went unanswered from frantic people seeking answers about their claims because they were unable to find them online in the state’s outdated IT system.
The proposed order filed in federal court finds that “the disputed issues have been substantially resolved,” and says the court “has been encouraged and satisfied with the changes made and actions taken” during the long dispute it mediated. The order commends the state for meeting performance goals established in a settlement agreement last May that required the VEC to eliminate a backlog of more than 92,000 cases awaiting adjudication to determine eligibility for benefits.
The settlement also required the state to expand and improve operations of customer service centers overwhelmed by calls from tens of thousands of people seeking information about the status of their claims for benefits.
The order would dismiss the claims of five Virginia women named in the lawsuit because the VEC promptly settled them, while leaving open potential litigation for others in similar situations that have not been resolved.
The proposed order praises the work of the advocacy organizations — three nonprofit legal advocates and two private law firms — as “instrumental in raising awareness” about the obstacles facing Virginians seeking state and federal unemployment insurance benefits. It also credits them for “encouraging improvements in the processing of unemployment claims.”
It credits the VEC for “significant progress in processing and adjudicating unemployment claims, including taking additional steps to improve communication with claimants and hiring” additional agency or contract staff to address pending claims.
The proposed order does not resolve one disputed issue — whether the three nonprofit advocacy groups are entitled to recover attorneys’ fees and other costs. In addition to the Legal Aid Justice Center, the suit was filed by the Virginia Poverty Law Center in Richmond and Legal Aid Works in Fredericksburg, and two private law firms, Consumer Litigation Associates in Newport News and Kelly Guzzo PLC of Fairfax.
The private firms have agreed to donate their work “on a pro bono basis and will not seek attorneys’ fees or costs for themselves.”
“The court does not here decide that issue,” states the proposed order, which sets a Feb. 1 deadline for the organizations to file further motions on the issue and a March 1 deadline for the VEC to file a formal response.
The order also cites a joint status report, filed by advocates and the VEC on Nov. 5, as a guide that “set forth a path to resolve remaining issues and established appropriate benchmarks.”
The joint status report documents that VEC had completed adjudication of all unpaid unemployment claims that were part of the settlement in May and committed to resolving unpaid claims filed with the agency since then.
It commends the state’s decision to contract with Deloitte, a national management consulting firm, to establish an additional customer call center, staffed with 300 employees.
“These new call center agents, which are in addition to the approximately 200 VEC employees assigned to the call centers, have improved customer service, and made it more accessible to the public,” the report states.
One of the continuing concerns is a backlog of cases awaiting the first level of appeal after claims were denied. The VEC committed to hiring more examiners to handle appeals and promised “to use best efforts to improve the resolution rate for pending first-level appeals.”
The VEC also agreed to continue meeting with advocates on a regular basis through July 31 “to exchange information and facilitate communication regarding these remaining issues.”
Levy-Lavelle acknowledges that the leadership of the agency is likely to change under the administration of Gov.-elect Glenn Youngkin, who will be inaugurated on Jan. 15. Youngkin was critical of the VEC during the campaign. He has not announced whom he will appoint to lead the agency or serve as secretary of labor in his Cabinet.
“Our north star is working toward justice for claimants,” Levy-Lavelle said, “and we’re willing to talk to anybody to get there.”
