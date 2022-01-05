VEC, advocates agree on order to end federal lawsuit over unemployment benefits

The private firms have agreed to donate their work “on a pro bono basis and will not seek attorneys’ fees or costs for themselves.”

“The court does not here decide that issue,” states the proposed order, which sets a Feb. 1 deadline for the organizations to file further motions on the issue and a March 1 deadline for the VEC to file a formal response.

The order also cites a joint status report, filed by advocates and the VEC on Nov. 5, as a guide that “set forth a path to resolve remaining issues and established appropriate benchmarks.”

The joint status report documents that VEC had completed adjudication of all unpaid unemployment claims that were part of the settlement in May and committed to resolving unpaid claims filed with the agency since then.

It commends the state’s decision to contract with Deloitte, a national management consulting firm, to establish an additional customer call center, staffed with 300 employees.

“These new call center agents, which are in addition to the approximately 200 VEC employees assigned to the call centers, have improved customer service, and made it more accessible to the public,” the report states.