VEC heeds warning, delays new IT system until November for testing

The Virginia Employment Commission is resetting the countdown for launching a new information technology system to help people file and follow their claims for unemployment benefits.

Instead of launching the new system on Oct. 1, the commission now plans to wait until early November to allow consumers to test the technology before launch and train staff on how to use it.

"All eyes are on this IT solution," Secretary of Labor Megan Healy said Tuesday. "We want it to be perfect before we roll it out."

The precautions heed warnings by the Joint Legislative Audit and Review Commission last week that the state should make sure the system is ready before making the transition from the antiquated information technology system that has been one source of the problems that have plagued Virginia's unemployment system during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The staff of the legislative watchdog agency said the VEC had tested the new system with its own staff, but not with consumers who will have to use and rely upon it. An interim report to legislators on JLARC also noted that the VEC had begun training its staff on Sept. 13, so training was incomplete with the fast-approaching date for launching the system.