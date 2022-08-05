VEC improves response to unemployment crisis but many still wait for help

Scott Smith received his first unemployment benefit check from the Virginia Employment Commission last week, six months after filing his initial claim.

Smith, a Maryland resident who was laid off from his longtime job as publications manager for an industry advocacy organization in Arlington County, struggled with the Virginia agency to confirm his eligibility for benefits after he said his company didn't submit a report on why he lost his job.

He also had to submit multiple proofs of his identity and show that he had complied with Virginia's work-search requirements for benefits, all while struggling to get the VEC to answer his questions.

House speaker overhauls VEC watchdog commission - 14 weeks after reforms "Given the substantial number of improvements" that the Virginia Employment Commission needs to make "and the challenges and complexities associated with making them," legislative oversight in the near term is key, said Hal Greer, director of JLARC.

"It was just totally opaque," said Smith, 65, who lives outside of Washington in Aspen Hill, Md. "I just found it unconscionable."

But in some ways, his ordeal shows signs of painful progress at a state agency that has been the target of scornful public and political scrutiny after being overwhelmed by some 2 million claims for unemployment benefits during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Reduced backlog

The VEC said it has eliminated a backlog of 246,000 reports from employers that hadn't been processed. It's reduced the number of unpaid claims from almost 25,000 in January to less than 1,800 this month, and the number of claims unpaid because of potential fraud from about 98,000 to less than 40,000.

It has reduced the backlog of claims that have been paid but remain subject to adjudication and potential repayment from almost 85,000 cases to less than 20,000.

Overpayments

The agency has come under criticism recently for reviving efforts to collect non-fraudulent overpayments of benefits, estimated at more than $880 million, but it has waived more than $140 million in overpayments of state and federal benefits. Most of those waived overpayments, about $99 million, are federal benefits that ballooned under emergency funding packages that Congress passed to support millions of Americans who lost their jobs early in the pandemic, including more than 400,000 in Virginia.

Local governments struggle with new reality in hiring, retaining workers Public sector employers face challenges in recruiting and retaining employees in a job market transformed by COVID-19, which has put a premium on flexible working conditions.

"You can't underestimate the amount of work that remains to be done, but we really have made some good progress," said Virginia Employment Commissioner Carrie Roth, whom Gov. Glenn Youngkin appointed to lead the agency after his inauguration in mid-January.

"We need to prioritize those Virginians who still have not been paid," Roth said.

Her priorities also include improving how the VEC communicates to customers "who are already distressed" by communicating the complex rules of unemployment insurance into "plain language" to make them easier to understand.

"It's very challenging for folks to understand what our communications mean to them," Roth said.

Progress and lag

Advocates for unemployed Virginians acknowledge the agency's progress, but they say it's too soon to declare the crisis over, with the state still lagging at the bottom of national rankings in acting on initial appeals of benefit decisions and losing ground in processing initial claims.

Thousands of people who received benefits during the pandemic still face potential legal action to recover overpayments the state made through no fault of their own - and some still receive letters mistakenly demanding repayment of benefits that already had been waived or dismissed after appeal.

Another mistake? VEC still threatening collection of waived overpayments Diane Yane thought her struggles with the Virginia Employment Commission were over.

"I think the VEC is making progress," said Pat Levy-Lavelle, an attorney at the Legal Aid Justice Center, "but I'm still hearing from a lot of people who are suffering."

The center, based in Charlottesville with an office in Richmond, is one of five legal organizations that filed a federal lawsuit against the VEC more than a year ago over failures to promptly resolve disputes over unemployment claims and pay benefits owed to unemployed Virginians.

The lawsuit, filed on behalf of five Virginia women who had lost their jobs during the pandemic, prompted then-Gov. Ralph Northam to devote $20 million in state emergency funding to speed the resolution of disputed claims, bolster staffing and modernize the information technology system of an agency that had been woefully underfunded for years.

Ultimately, the VEC and advocates settled the lawsuit in December and agreed to pay $200,000 in legal fees to three nonprofit organizations involved. Two private law firms donated their services for free.

Measuring progress remains difficult, even though the number of new and recurring claims has plummeted 29 months after the pandemic began.

Oversight

The Joint Legislative Audit and Review Commission, the General Assembly's watchdog agency, released a pair of jolting reports last year that were highly critical of VEC's response to the unemployment crisis, but the legislature has been slow to carry out its recommendation for expanded oversight by an assembly commission under emergency reform legislation that Youngkin signed into law on April 27.

The Commission on Unemployment Compensation, charged with forming a new oversight subcommittee, hasn't met for 14 months and House Speaker Todd Gilbert, R-Shenandoah, just made appointments this week to reconstitute the House's five representatives on the eight-member panel.

"There is a need for oversight and that needs to happen as soon as possible," Levy-Lavelle said. "This needs as many eyes on it as possible."

Youngkin

Youngkin is upbeat about progress at VEC, which he targeted frequently in his successful run for governor last fall against former Gov. Terry McAuliffe, the fellow Democrat Northam succeeded.

"The governor is pleased with the progress made so far to reform the VEC and reduce claim backlogs," spokesperson Macaulay Porter said Thursday in response to the delay in appointments to the legislative commission.

"Our team continues to work with the General Assembly on keeping them apprised of significant activity, in particular the waiver of overpayments provided in statute, and will work with the new subcommittee as well as move forward on this important transformation effort," Porter said.

For Roth, who first served in Virginia government more than 25 years ago under then-Gov. George Allen, it's been struggle on multiple fronts at an agency that acknowledged it wasn't prepared for the unemployment crisis the pandemic triggered.

"Two years ago, the agency was at a 50-year low in funding and staffing," she said, "and then got hit with 50 times the claims in one week."

Training challenge

One of the challenges has been training staff, which VEC added at a dizzying rate last year, primarily to adjudicate a massive backlog of disputed claims and run customer service call centers. The centers became a source of frustration for claimants, legislators and even a federal judge whose office was inundated with calls from people who couldn't get answers from the state agency.

The VEC went from 827 state workers - 682 full time - and no contractors in January 2020, just before the pandemic, to almost 1,300, including 1,189 full time, and 1,080 temporary contractors in February, the peak of employment.

Now, the agency workforce is down to 1,142 full-time and 95 part-time employees, as well as 179 contract workers to handle customer service calls, review pending appeals and process unemployment insurance claims.

Federal funding has fallen with the expiration of emergency aid packages, so Roth expects to make "adjustments and accommodations" for the loss of federal dollars.

"Our agency needs to look very different a year from now than it does today," she said.

Training focuses on customer service, but also is necessary for employees who are learning how to use the new IT system that went live in early November and has been a source of problems ever since, including overpayment notices sent by mistake to people for repayment the state already had waived.

It was the last phase of an IT project that began 13 years ago but has stalled because of declining funding through federal payroll taxes during long periods of low unemployment. The new system was supposed to help the public file claims and monitor their progress, but employment advocates say it's been hard for people to use.

"A lot of folks are still not able to log onto their online accounts," Levy-Lavelle said at the Legal Aid Justice Center. "A lot of people are still being blocked."

Roth was working as deputy secretary of commerce and trade under then-Gov. Bob McDonnell when the VEC launched the portion of the new IT system for payroll taxes, so she wasn't entirely surprised when problems emerged from a hurried upgrade in the final quarter of last year under Northam.

"It is really challenging when you bring a system on in the middle of a quarter," she said.

Her charge from Youngkin goes beyond eliminating the backlogs to raising the VEC's operations to "best in class," which has become a vaguely defined mantra for the governor in every aspect of state government since the former private equity CEO took office.

Rankings

Roth said it means raising the VEC's performance in comparison to other leading states, such as Utah, but Virginia has a way to go, according to the latest performance rankings by the U.S. Department of Labor.

Early in the pandemic, Northam touted the agency's 85% rating in paying initial claims within 14 to 21 days, even though it was lagging badly in resolving disputed claims. In the quarter that ended June 30, Virginia ranked 43rd among states and territories in paying initial claims quickly, at 52.7%. North Dakota led the country at 97.4%. In the last quarter of last year, Virginia was 15th, at 75%.

Virginia ranked even lower, at 48th, for making non-monetary determinations of eligibility within 21 days. The VEC made those decisions within the time frame 24.8% of the time, compared with 95.7% for top-ranked Nebraska. It was still a big improvement over the end of last year, when Virginia ranked 49th by making those determinations within 21 days just 4.8% of the time.

But the biggest challenge currently is appeals, especially at the lower level. Virginia ranked third-worst among states and territories in the last quarter for the average age of lower-level appeals, at 298.6 days, slightly better than the 303.8 days in the final quarter of last year.

"The reality is a lot of folks are still waiting," Levy-Lavelle said.