The Virginia Employment Commission has laid off nearly 160 employees because of anticipated loss in federal funding to support their jobs, despite an ongoing effort to recover from a record number of claims for unemployment benefits during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The VEC notified 157 employees on Tuesday that their jobs will end at the agency on June 9, in addition to eight others who left the agency for jobs at other state agencies or elsewhere.

Virginia Employment Commissioner Carrie Roth said the layoffs will not affect urgent work for adjudicating disputed unemployment claims and hearing appeals of agency decisions. That is the last remaining large backlog stemming from more than 2 million requests for unemployment compensation after the pandemic turned the state's labor market upside down three years ago. Instead, the VEC has transferred 11 grant-restricted positions to help with the appeals backlog.

The layoffs underscore the challenge facing the VEC as an agency that relies on federal grants to pay for its operations because it generally does not receive money from Virginia's general fund budget.

"This is a response to a long-anticipated reduction in federal funding following the pandemic," said Roth, noting that VEC staff "fluctuates depending on federal funding and workload.

"These are issues that face all of the agencies across the country," she said in an interview. "Not only does it need to be addressed at the state level, but at the federal level we need to look at how to catch up to where we are in 2023."

Gov. Glenn Youngkin, who appointed Roth as commissioner 15 months ago in the midst of the crisis, is facing some of the same budget challenges at VEC as his predecessor, then-Gov. Ralph Northam. Youngkin, a Republican, strongly criticized Northam, a Democrat, during the 2021 gubernatorial campaign for his handling of unemployment claims during the pandemic.

Northam diverted state tax funds to the VEC after facing a federal lawsuit from unemployed Virginians and their legal advocates over backlogged unemployment insurance requests in 2021. Virginia generally has targeted that money for specific needs, such as completing a long-stalled information technology upgrade or hiring temporary workers, rather than financing daily operations.

As a result, the VEC has to use federal funds to pay for raises the state gives other employees and for IT licensing fees and services.

"Our big (budget) drivers are technology and personnel," said Roth, who led technology startup companies before taking the job. "Technology is a huge cost."

The lessons of the pandemic are not lost on General Assembly leaders who discovered during the crisis that the VEC had been underfunded because of its reliance on federal payroll taxes and grants that vary from year to year.

"We need to be funding the VEC to do its mission, not based on available federal funding," said Sen. Adam Ebbin, D-Alexandria, chairman of the assembly's Commission on Unemployment Compensation, who called the layoffs "disappointing."

Youngkin proposed to include $30 million in the revised two-year state budget as a line of credit for the VEC to use in future emergencies, but the assembly remains deadlocked over the spending plan because the Democratic-controlled Senate and Republican-controlled House of Delegates are divided over $1 billion in tax cuts that the governor proposed in December.

"We shouldn't be funding it based on an emergency," Ebbin said. "We should be funding it based on its mission."

The VEC is laying off employees in its call centers, which had been overwhelmed during the crisis; workforce programs; and administration. The agency expects to fill 927 full-time equivalent positions after the job cuts, or 100 more than in January 2020, before the pandemic began. The number rose to almost 1,200 employees and more than 1,000 temporary contractors by early 2022 as the agency fought to eliminate backlogs, especially in disputed claims awaiting adjudications.

The agency reported to the assembly last month that it had completed 94% of more than 1 million in backlogged unemployment insurance items that Youngkin inherited when he was inaugurated on Jan. 15, 2022, but acknowledged that it still faced a backlog of 86,546 appeals of decisions made against unemployment claimants or employers after adjudicating disputes over eligibility. On Tuesday, the number of pending appeals was 84,747, representing 45,994 individual claimants and employers.

Virginia ranks at or near the bottom in the latest quarterly rankings by the U.S. Department of Labor for timely first payment of benefits and non-monentary determinations. The state also ranks third for the longest average wait for resolution of first-level appeals at 427.3 days.

Roth said the lag in timely first payments and non-monetary determinations reflects delays in resolving potentially fraudulent claims, but she said the agency has made first payments within 21 days in 84% of claims filed since the first week of February.

The layoffs do not "impact appeals or adjudications," Roth emphasized in the interview, adding that the VEC is making "unprecedented efforts" to help affected employees find jobs at other state agencies.

Ebbin said he appreciates the work that the VEC has done to recover from backlogs during the pandemic, but he added, "It's disappointing to see layoffs before they're caught up."

