VEC resumes collection of its jobless overpayments, seeking $859 million

The Virginia Employment Commission is resuming collection of its nearly $860 million in overpayments of unemployment insurance benefits to hundreds of thousands of people who lost their jobs during the COVID-19 pandemic, with help from Attorney General Jason Miyares and outside collection agencies.

The VEC made the announcement on Friday, after the expiration of temporary protections that the General Assembly had adopted to protect people who were overpaid benefits through no fault of their own or any intention to defraud the unemployment system.

The agency said it is trying to collect more than $859 million in overpayments it made in 366,308 cases since the pandemic began more than 28 months ago, forcing more than 400,000 Virginians out of work and unleashing almost 2 million requests for unemployment benefits.

Those overpayments do not reflect incorrect payments due to intentional fraud, estimated at almost $68 million in 23,907 cases.

"There's no reason workers should be on the hook for the state's mistakes," said Del. Sally Hudson, D-Charlottesville, who sponsored legislation the General Assembly adopted last year to create a waiver program to help people who could not repay the excess benefits they had received.

Hudson said Friday that she had intended the waiver program to be permanent, but the Senate added a "sunset" clause to the bill to make it expire at the end of the fiscal year on Thursday night.

"This was a longstanding problem that COVID exposed, not a temporary glitch," she said.

The VEC said Friday it had approved 23,310 overpayment waivers for people who had not committed fraud and had waived more than $80 million in overpayments.

The agency said people who have a waiver request or appeal pending "will not be referred to billing and collections until all other options have been pursued."

VEC said that prior to the resumption of collection activities, it "has continued to pursue recovery through repayments or installment plans for customers who owe money."

"For those who do not enter in a repayment plan, they will now be referred to collections," VEC said.

The VEC said it would work with the attorney general's office - which also is pursuing cases of fraudulent claims - an outside collection agency and "other governmental agencies" to collect money from people who did not enter into a payment plan or make regular payments to offset their debts.

The Joint Legislative Audit and Review Commission estimated last fall that the state agency had issued $1.25 billion in incorrect payments during the COVID-19 pandemic that began 28 months ago and immediately forced more than 400,000 Virginians out of their jobs.

Some of those overpayments reflect fraud, but JLARC said the large majority are due to a lack of timely information from employers about the reasons people lost their jobs and the VEC’s inability to determine eligibility before paying claims.

“A lot of these individuals are going to be struggling to pay them back,” then-Secretary of Labor Megan Healy told the commission in September, when JLARC issued an interim report.

The VEC said then that it had "paused" efforts to collect incorrect unemployment insurance payments, which the legislative watchdog agency estimated at $930 million in 2020 alone and an additional $322 million in the first half of 2021.

"Almost all of these incorrect payments are overpayments, which can occur because of mistakes made by the VEC, the claimant, the employer, or because of fraud," JLARC said in the final report issued in November.

"During COVID-19, many incorrect payments may be attributable to practices VEC implemented to pay benefits more quickly," states the report, which also blamed "employers' incomplete and delayed submission of reports describing separation circumstances."

A coalition of legal advocates for unemployed Virginians filed a class-action lawsuit in federal court over the state's failure to quickly adjudicate hundreds of thousands of cases of disputed eligibility for unemployment insurance benefits.

The VEC settled the case in December with the advocates and paid legal fees to three nonprofit organizations involved, after hiring outside contractors to help speed the adjudication process and handle hundreds of thousands of phone calls that had been going unanswered from people trying to determine the status of their unemployment claims.

The agency said Friday that it will send affected customers an "overpayment billing statement" that would include instructions on how to make payments.

"Customers who have questions about their billing statements should contact the VEC's Benefit Payment Unit at 804-786-8593."