The Virginia Employment Commission has notified almost 17,000 Virginians that their appeals will not be heard because they filed them too late, unless they can prove otherwise this week.

The VEC notified 16,656 claimants and 191 employers who had disputed agency decisions on benefits that their appeals will be dismissed unless they can show they filed their request within 30 days of the initial decision, or else have a legitimate justification for missing the deadline.

The "notice of potential dismissal" affects 25,743 cases, with some claimants and employers filing more than one appeal. This represents more than one-quarter of the current backlog of almost 93,000 cases at the VEC. Thursday is the deadline for responding to the notice of potential dismissal.

The VEC mailed the letters on Jan. 26, the same day the General Assembly shelved legislation Gov. Glenn Youngkin sought that would have cut the time for claimants to appeal decisions on eligibility for unemployment benefits from 30 to 15 days. Faced with bipartisan concerns about the fairness of reducing the appeals deadline, committees in both chambers tabled the proposed bills to allow a legislative commission to study the issue for potential action next year.

"At the same time the commission was asking the General Assembly for 15 days, they knew that for almost 26,000 applicants, 30 days was not enough," said Flannery O'Rourke, an attorney for the Virginia Poverty Law Center, which had opposed the legislation. "It's a bit appalling."

Virginia Employment Commissioner Carrie Roth said Tuesday that the notices were not related to the proposed measures to reduce the time for appeal, but were prepared for mailing before the assembly acted on the legislation. Roth said the VEC notified legislators about "an initiative to address the appeals backlog," in consultation with the U.S. Department of Labor, which agreed to the plan on Jan. 11, about two weeks before the letters went into the mail.

Roth said the initiative "is a part of our overall goal to complete the appeals backlog by November 2023."

"This initiative is giving options to those who filed an untimely appeal to process their appeal in an expeditious fashion," the commissioner said Tuesday in response to questions from the Richmond Times-Dispatch about the notices and their timing.

"Whether VEC pursued this streamlined approach or continues to integrate the timeliness issue as part of a larger more lengthy and costly hearing, customers who demonstrate good cause for the untimeliness of their appeal will still be afforded the opportunity to proceed with the rest of their appeal for other issues," she said in the email response. "For those who have responded and shown good cause, we have already started to send notices of hearings."

"There is nothing in this change that prevents an eligible customer from receiving the benefits to which they may be entitled under state and federal law," Roth concluded.

O'Rourke's organization and the Legal Aid Justice Center confirmed through the Freedom of Information Act that the VEC had mailed letters to Virginians who were awaiting action on appeals of agency decisions to either deny unemployment benefits that applicants say they deserved or grant benefits that employers contend their former workers were not eligible to receive at the business' expense.

She would not comment on whether advocates would take legal action in response to VEC's attempt to dismiss appeals that allegedly were not filed on time.

"We are in discussions with stakeholders about our options to respond to this," O'Rourke said on Monday.

The letters give people with pending appeals 21 days from the date of mailing, or Thursday, Feb. 16, to claim they had filed their appeal in time or, if not, cite a medical or personal emergency that prevented them from meeting the 30-day deadline. The letter also gives people the option of asking for a hearing or withdrawing their appeal.

Advocates say that Virginia's administrative code guarantees the right to a hearing, which would include an opportunity to dispute whether an appeal had been filed on time. They say the letter implies that the agency would have discretion to deny a request for a hearing, even if the claimant or employer provided evidence of filing their appeal on time or with good cause for being late.

"This is just a vast denial of due process of law," said Marty Wegbreit, director of litigation at the Central Virginia Legal Aid Society.

Roth said people may request and receive a hearing if they show they appealed on time or can justify why they filed late. "The timeliness issue is being addressed first as part of the hearing process," she said. "Nothing in this action alters or deviates from what is required under Virginia law or regulation."

She said the VEC had discussed options for reducing the backlog, including those suggested by the Virginia Poverty Law Center and Legal Aid Justice Center. Options include more state money for staff at the agency, as Youngkin requested in his budget proposing the use of $10.6 million in federal emergency aid to pay people to process appeals.

"In a December meeting with stakeholders, we discussed timeliness issues and pursued a pathway forward that follows federal and Virginia laws and regulations," she said.

Advocates support the governor's budget proposal, but say the VEC is now trying to take a shortcut in processing the appeals by dismissing those allegedly filed late.

"The VEC’s purge of cases waiting for hearings was something legal aid advocates learned of only very recently," said Pat Levy-Lavelle, attorney at the Legal Aid Justice Center. 'We have big concerns with it. "

Levy-Lavelle contends the labor department approved the plan "based on incomplete information."

"The appeals backlog does need to be tackled — but with more resources, clearer information for Virginians, and respect for due process," he said Tuesday. "Cutting Virginians off without hearings, or making it harder to navigate the system, is absolutely a step in the wrong direction."

Legal aid lawyers in Richmond and Northern Virginia say they have received surprisingly few inquiries seeking help in responding to the letter, compared with the many people they advised on filing appeals. They say that could be due to delays in mailing, incorrect addresses and confusion about what the letter means, especially for those who do not speak or read English.

"The handful of people who have contacted me really do need some guidance," Wegbreit said. "They don't understand what it is they need to do."

The Virginia Poverty Law Center issued an urgent alert on Tuesday to advise potential claimants to:

* respond to the letter by the Thursday deadline, either by email or by mail, with a U.S. Postal Service receipt showing date of mailing;

* provide evidence that they either filed the appeal on time or, if not, had good reason for not doing so;

* ask for VEC records "about when they claim your appeal was filed";

* check the box asking for a hearing; and

* sign and date the letter.

"We're very worried about what's going to happen," said Alina Launchbaugh, public benefits attorney at Legal Services of Northern Virginia Inc.

