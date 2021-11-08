VEC transitions to new IT system, unemployed face Monday deadline to certify last week's claims

The delayed transition to a new IT system is part of an ongoing investigation by the Joint Legislative Audit and Review Commission, a legislative watchdog over state government that will present the findings of its final report to legislators on Monday morning.

The investigation has focused on a long backlog of disputed unemployment claims during the pandemic, which also have been the subject of an ongoing class-action lawsuit in federal court against the VEC. Tens of thousands of Virginians have waited for months for the state agency to resolve disputes about their eligibility for jobless benefits and voiced frustration over being unable to contact VEC representatives for assistance.

Healy said the agency has worked through most of the backlog, as the level of new claims has fallen, along with calls to state and contract call centers that have been a major source of frustration for people seeking benefits and legislators, whose offices also have been flooded with calls.

However, the labor secretary acknowledged that the VEC is struggling to hire enough qualified people to handle a backlog of appeals in cases over disputed eligibility.

"It's been very challenging," Healy said.