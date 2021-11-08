VEC transitions to new IT system, unemployed face Monday deadline to certify last week's claims

Unemployed Virginians have through 2 p.m. on Monday to file claims for the prior week, as the Virginia Employment Commission prepares to shut down its outdated information technology system for jobless benefits to begin the long-awaited transition to a new one over the next week.
The phased replacement of the agency's computer system, dating to the mid-1980s, has been under way since 2009, but has faced repeated delays partly because of chronic underfunding and the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic 20 months ago. The pandemic caused the abrupt loss of more than 400,000 jobs in Virginia and prompted the VEC to delay completion of the IT project to cope with nearly 2 million claims for unemployment assistance that overwhelmed the unprepared state system.
Secretary of Labor Megan Healy said Sunday that the VEC would shut down the computer system on Monday at 5 p.m. to begin a weeklong transition to a new system that is supposed to help unemployed Virginians file and track their claims for jobless benefits. She urged people filing continuing unemployment claims to certify their status for the prior week by Monday afternoon.
With unemployment claims falling and the Veteran's Day state holiday approaching on Thursday, Healy said, "It's the perfect time to shut the system down."
During the transition, unemployed Virginians will not be able to file new or continuing claims for unemployment assistance. The VEC's customer call centers also will be closed during the transition, but agency offices will remain open only to help people with job and workforce services, according to an announcement on the VEC website.
The delayed transition to a new IT system is part of an ongoing investigation by the Joint Legislative Audit and Review Commission, a legislative watchdog over state government that will present the findings of its final report to legislators on Monday morning.
The investigation has focused on a long backlog of disputed unemployment claims during the pandemic, which also have been the subject of an ongoing class-action lawsuit in federal court against the VEC. Tens of thousands of Virginians have waited for months for the state agency to resolve disputes about their eligibility for jobless benefits and voiced frustration over being unable to contact VEC representatives for assistance.
Healy said the agency has worked through most of the backlog, as the level of new claims has fallen, along with calls to state and contract call centers that have been a major source of frustration for people seeking benefits and legislators, whose offices also have been flooded with calls.
However, the labor secretary acknowledged that the VEC is struggling to hire enough qualified people to handle a backlog of appeals in cases over disputed eligibility.
"It's been very challenging," Healy said.
The IT system, anchored by a mainframe computer purchased in 1985, was supposed to have been replaced by 2013. The third and final phase of the project, allowing people to file and track their claims more easily online, was supposed to be done in spring of 2020, but the COVID-19 pandemic reached Virginia before it was finished.
The completion of the new IT system had been scheduled for the beginning of October, under a settlement agreement the state reached in late spring with legal advocates for people seeking benefits, as well as an executive directive by Gov. Ralph Northam last May.
The VEC delayed the transition until the beginning of November after JLARC staff warned in an interim report in September that the agency hadn't tested the new system with consumers or completed training of its own staff, raising concerns about risks to people seeking jobless benefits while the system is shut down.
Healy said the transition also was complicated by the Nov. 2 state elections, which put additional pressure on the Virginia Information Technologies Agency, or VITA, to manage IT systems for dozens of state agencies, including the VEC.
