Vendor that worked for Carroll Foy campaign apologizes for data infraction

Democratic gubernatorial candidate Jennifer Carroll Foy’s campaign said a firm it hired to raise money inappropriately used data from a Democratic National Committee donor list.

Carroll Foy’s campaign manager said the campaign had let the vendor go before learning of the infraction, which Carroll Foy takes “extremely seriously.”

Campaigns are not allowed to use another campaign’s donor list without buying it or getting permission.

"It recently came to our attention that a company that was briefly hired to assist with fundraising utilized a list from the DNC inappropriately and without our knowledge,” Foy’s campaign manager, Garrick Delzell, said in a statement.

“The list and data were never integrated into our campaign files. Their services were engaged for about a month and we severed ties with the firm due to performance issues. News of this inappropriate use of a DNC list was brought to our attention on Tuesday."

The vendor, Blue Wave Political Partners, used the data in an email to potential donors asking if they were interested in setting up a phone call with Carroll Foy.

The firm issued a statement of apology: