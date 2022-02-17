'Very dangerous territory': Warner heads to Munich to address Ukraine standoff

Sen. Mark Warner, D-Va., says the stakes are high as he travels to Munich for the beginning of an international security conference on Friday to address the military standoff between Russia and Ukraine, and potential cyber-attacks that could spill into neighboring countries and the world economy.

Warner, chairman of the Senate Intelligence Committee, said cybersecurity is among his greatest concerns because of the potential effect of an attack on countries that are part of NATO and are guaranteed protection by other members of the European security alliance.

"If Russia launched a massive cyber-attack - for example trying to shut down Ukrainian power or water systems or other basic infrastructure - because our networks are all intertwined, it's very likely with that kind of attack that once you let that bug out, you can't control it," he said in a press briefing on Wednesday. "It could have huge ramifications, for example, in neighboring Poland, which is a NATO nation."

"We're in very dangerous territory," he said.

The effect of such an attack also would likely be felt in the United States, especially if the U.S. and its allies impose economic sanctions on Russia over an invasion of Ukraine, Warner said. "There's very high probability that Russia could react with cyber-attacks against our country."

Warner is traveling to Germany with a bipartisan delegation from the Senate, led by Vice President Kamala Harris, who is scheduled to meet there with Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky. Russia is not sending a representative to the Munich Security Conference, held in the Bavarian city since 1963.

"This is as much a chance for us to show the flag, that we've got each other's backs and that we're not going to stand idly by while an authoritarian regime like Russia tries to reshuffle the deck of what has been a fairly stable Europe for 70 years," he said.

Warner was part of a bipartisan group of senators who issued a statement of solidarity with Ukraine this week to make clear that leaders from both political parties would unite in response to a Russian invasion of the former Soviet republic.

"Make no mistake: the United States Senate stands with the people of Ukraine and our NATO allies and partners most threatened by Russian aggression," said the group of eight senators, including Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., and Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., and the leaders of the chamber's foreign relations, armed services and intelligence committees.

Warner's role in Munich will range from public meetings with diplomats to private briefings with European intelligence services about the potential threats from the standoff in Ukraine.

Russian President Vladimir Putin has signaled a drawdown of Russian troops along Ukraine's border, but Warner said, "The challenging thing is we have seen no real de-escalation effort by Putin and Russian forces."

The senator said he has been encouraged by the willingness of U.S. and European intelligence services to publicly release information about alleged Russian plans to undermine Ukraine and create a pretext for a possible invasion.

"Luckily, that activity, I believe," has "pushed Putin back, at least on a temporary basis," he said.

If Russia does invade Ukraine, Warner said he favors "bold, dramatic economic sanctions" against the invading country, which he said must have full support from European allies and give President Joe Biden the ability to waive their enforcement if necessary to de-escalate confrontation.

Warner said those sanctions would hurt "the average, everyday Russian" more than Putin and his allies, but exert pressure on them through their citizens.

He acknowledged that the American public also likely would feel economic sanctions, primarily in higher energy prices for natural gas and gasoline, but also in disruption to supply chains that are still recovering from the COVID-19 pandemic.

His biggest concern, as co-chairman of the Senate Cybersecurity Caucus, is the lack of what he called "cyber norms" or "cyber red lines" to prevent cybersecurity attacks from triggering mutual security commitments that could lead to war.

"We have not reached that kind of international understanding," he said.