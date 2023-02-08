Michael Lipford roamed Virginia, the Southeastern United States and parts of Central America in a 36-year career dedicated to identifying and preserving biologically significant land and habitat.

Now, two months into retirement from The Nature Conservancy, Lipford is bringing his talents back home to the Richmond area as director of conservation partnerships for the Capital Region Land Conservancy.

"I really haven't focused a lot of time on my own backyard," he said Wednesday, three days into the new job for the Richmond-based nonprofit organization. "The places I play in."

Born in Richmond and raised in Portsmouth, Lipford proposed to his wife, Elizabeth, in James River Park. They lived in Woodland Heights, a turn-of-the-20th-century neighborhood near the James in South Richmond, before moving to western Henrico County almost 30 years ago to settle in an 18th-century home that was part of Tuckahoe Plantation.

Now 67, he wants to help the 18-year-old land conservancy in its mission to identify and protect sites that are environmentally and culturally significant, from the riverfront in downtown Richmond to Civil War battlefields and farmland in a region that spans nine localities. The region includes Richmond, Ashland, and the counties of Henrico, Chesterfield, Hanover, New Kent, Goochland, Powhatan and Charles City.

“I was not ready to fully retire and wanted to apply my experience to conserving important lands and waters in my backyard," Lipford said.

His decision to come out of retirement is a coup for the land conservancy, led by former Richmond City Councilman Parker Agelasto, its executive director.

“We are thrilled to have Michael join our team as we work to increase our efforts to conserve the land that is closest to where we live, work, and play," Agelasto said in an announcement on Wednesday. "His mastery of the tools for protecting important habitat on a statewide level will increase our effectiveness here."

Lipford joined The Nature Conservancy in 1986, when he launched the Virginia Natural Heritage Program to identify and protect biologically significant lands and habitats. Two years later, he led the program's transition into a division of the Virginia Department of Conservation and Recreation, which he said now employs 60 people and preserves 60 sites across the state, many of them biologically sensitive.

He became state director of The Nature Conservancy in 1992 and held the leadership position until 2016, when he became the international organization's director for the Southeast region of the U.S.

During his career at The Nature Conservancy, the organization purchased the 1,095-acre Cumberland Marsh Natural Area Preserve in New Kent County, acquired the 2,000-acre Piney Grove Preserve in Sussex County to protect the habitat of the threatened red-cockaded woodpecker, and established the Agricultural Reserve Program in Virginia Beach.

Lipford worked for state passage of the Virginia Land Preservation Tax Credit program for encouraging landowners to place conservation easements on scenic and environmentally significant properties and helped to create the Virginia Land Conservation Foundation.

"I'm a fan of history, both cultural history and natural history," he said. "You can [preserve] both of them."

As director of conservation partnerships, Lipford said he will help the conservancy develop a new strategic plan for accomplishing its preservation goals through partnerships with local governments, state agencies, other nonprofit organizations and civic groups. He'll also help raise funds and cultivate donors for the conservancy, which he called "one of the most effective land trusts in Virginia."

Compared with his previous work, Lipford said his new role is "a little bit broader, but the difference is it's local."

"Being able to get back closer to home is going to be a rewarding capstone to my work," he said.

Photos: Red-tailed hawk set free at Roanoke park 102420-roa-redtail- p03 102420-roa-redtail- p01 102420-roa-redtail- p02 102420-roa-redtail- p04 102420-roa-redtail- p05 HIDE VERTICAL GALLERY ASSET TITLES