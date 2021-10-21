Vice President Harris, campaigning with McAuliffe, calls Virginia's election crucial to nation

Vice President Kamala Harris drove home the stakes in Virginia’s tense governor’s race in a rousing speech Thursday night, proclaiming that electing former Gov. Terry McAuliffe isn’t just about the state, but “is also about our nation” and its progress in addressing inequities exposed by the COVID-19 crisis.

Speaking to a packed crowd in front of a rescue squad building in Dumfries, a small town in Prince William County, Harris shook off chants by climate change protesters to focus on what she termed the importance of McAuliffe’s bid to return as governor. Polls show a tightening campaign against Republican Glenn Youngkin less than two weeks before the election.

After joking, “I love democracy,” the nation’s first Black vice president said: “We will not be distracted. We will not be dissuaded. We will not be deterred. This election is too important.”

Harris, who turned 57 on Wednesday, responded to a birthday serenade by asking for McAuliffe’s election as her gift and then warning of the consequences if he fails. A Monmouth University poll out Wednesday showed McAuliffe and Youngkin each receiving 46% among registered voters, with the Republican gaining an advantage with voters who consider themselves independents and improving his polling numbers with women.