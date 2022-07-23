Vice President Harris, in Henrico, urges Democrats to protect abortion rights

Vice president Kamala Harris met with more than 20 Virginia legislators Saturday morning in Henrico County, exhorting them to fight for the protection of abortion rights in a state whose future on abortion policy is unclear.

“You don’t have to abandon your faith or your beliefs to agree the government should not be making that decision for that woman," Harris said at a union hall in Highland Springs.

"It may not be something you choose to do, but let's all agree, when it comes to the most intimate decisions that a woman can make, intimate decisions about heart and home, she should be able to do that without the government telling her what to do.”

Harris spoke with Democratic leaders of Virginia at the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers Local 666. They discussed the political battle in Virginia, the possibility of proposing a state constitutional amendment and the barriers to protecting abortion rights, including Republican Gov. Glenn Youngkin, who has proposed a ban on most abortions after 15 weeks.

In the month since the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, Harris has been meeting with legislators and advocates at the White House and in Orlando, Fla., Philadelphia, Atlantic City, N.J., and Charlotte, N.C.

Among the lawmakers in attendance Saturday were Sens. Louise Lucas, D-Portsmouth; Mamie Locke, D-Hampton; Jennifer McClellan, D-Richmond; and Creigh Deeds, D-Bath; House Democratic leader Don Scott Jr., D-Portsmouth and fellow Dels. Charniele Herring, D-Alexandria; Sally Hudson, D-Charlottesville, Candi Mundon King, D-Prince William; Michelle Maldonado, D-Prince William; Karrie Delaney, D-Fairfax; Elizabeth Bennett-Parker, D-Alexandria; Clint Jenkins, D-Suffolk and Ken Plum, D-Fairfax.

Lucas, who chairs the Senate Education and Health committee, said the committee will stand as a "brick wall" against any measures to limit or ban abortion. Democrats hold a 21-19 edge in the Virginia Senate. Republicans hold a 52-48 edge in the House of Delegates.

"We are a safe haven here in Virginia, and we're going to fight like hell to make sure it stays that way," Lucas said.

But Youngkin has proposed banning most abortions after 15 weeks, allowing for exceptions of rape, incest and when a woman's life is in jeopardy. He tasked three Republican legislators with writing a bill.

In a discussion a few days later, Youngkin expressed a desire to limit abortion further. He told The Family Foundation he believes life begins at conception, but proposing a bill that has a greater chance of passing was the top priority.

"It won't be the bill that we all want," Youngkin said.

Harris addressed Youngkin on Saturday -- but not by name. She said she was "fully aware of the context in which we meet" and "what this will mean to the people of Virginia."

While Democrats control the Virginia Senate, there is opposition within the party. Sen. Joe Morrissey, D-Richmond, said he supports legal abortion until the point a fetus can feel pain.