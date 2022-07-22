Vice President Harris in Richmond on Saturday to push for reproductive rights

From staff reports
Vice President Kamala Harris will be in Richmond on Saturday for a roundtable discussion with lawmakers about fighting for abortion rights after the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade.
Further details have not yet been released.
Harris has been meeting with legislators and advocates in a number of states and urging them to protect abortion rights.
The vice president met in North Carolina on Thursday with more than 20 state legislators, local leaders and advocates “who are fighting on the front lines to protect reproductive rights,” according to Harris’ office.
Harris previously met with groups of state legislators on July 8 at the White House; on July 14 in Orlando, Fla.; on July 16 in Philadelphia; and on July 18 in Atlantic City, N.J.
Sen. Louise Lucas, D-Portsmouth, tweeted that she will greet Harris and participate on the panel. Lucas has said the state Senate, where she leads the Education and Health Committee, will block Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s push to ban most abortions after 15 weeks.
On June 24, the day the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, Youngkin said he will push for a measure to ban most abortions in Virginia after 15 weeks, with exceptions for rape, incest or when a woman’s life is in jeopardy.
Four days later, Youngkin told The Family Foundation that he would like to go further, but his goal is to get a bill he can sign.
“It won’t be the bill that we all want,” said Youngkin, indicating that he believes life begins at conception.
From the Archives: Scenes from Virginia Commonwealth University in the 1970s
12-21-1977: Students on VCU campus.
Don Long
In April 1977, the Ezibu Muntu dancers performed at Shafer Court at Virginia Commonwealth University in Richmond as part of the annual Spring Fling celebration weekend. The dance group, which started in 1973 with a donation from VCU, aims to preserve African culture and history in Richmond.
Staff photo
03-23-1974 (cutline): These two were among about two dozen persons who streaked at VCU yesterday.
Staff photo
03-03-1975: VCU dining hall
Staff photo
12-04-1975: VCU fashion students hang out in their dorm room. Students in the photo: Tracey O'Neill, Joey Koffler, and Sandy Haines watch Rebecca Berry lay out sewing pattern.
Staff photo
12-04-1975 (cutline): Students now can design and pain murals, using VCU supplies, in residence halls. Brenda Woods, freshman, leaves message on colorful "Hang en" board at Rhoads Hall.
Staff photo
09-14-1973: VCU students' bikes parked at VCU campus.
Staff photo
12-01-1971 (cutline): VCU's school of business building contains 146,344 square feet of space. Construction on $3.8 million, five-story facility was started in November, 1969.
Staff photo
03/01/1973 (cutline): Workmen putting up topside addition to the VCU library--adding two floors to the building.
Staff photo
11-30-1973 (cutline): Students at VCU used this idea to add some color to the institutional walls of the Theresa Pollak Art Building. They turned dull walls into arresting designs of supergraphics in color combinations such as orange and terra cotta, violet variations and blue, yellow and green. The continuous geometric graphics extend over classroom doors as well as elevator doors.
Staff photo
08-27-1970 (cutline): Virginia Commonwealth University's new gymnasium has been completed and is being broken in before the fall semester starts. The $1.5 million structure contains athletic facilities that will accomodate 12,000 students when in full use. Here, a physical education student tries out the pool's diving board as other students await their turns. A name and dedication date for the new building have not yet been set.
Staff photo
07-06-1972 (cutline): Classroom bridge would be linked to VCU's School of Business Administration. In foreground is lot on which social sciences building is to be constructed.
Staff photo
01-29-1975 (cutline): Residences on South Side (at left) of Floyd Avenue will be torn down for new campus center. $7.7 million building will be located across the street from VCU's James Branch Cabell Library (at right).
Staff photo
08-24-1977 (cutline): A record number of Virginia Commonwealth University Evening college students, 1,451 signed up here yesterday.Many of those students attend college part-time. And thousands of others, both full-time and part-time, will stand in line doing the same for the rest of the week. VCU officials expect about 18,000 students will register for classes beginning Monday.
Staff photo
08-22-1972 (cutline): Mathematics classes at VCU involve the use of individual study areas and cassette tape recorded lectures. Several subjects have been augmented by tapes produced by faculty members. Four members of the VCU faculty are designing a series of educational tapes for a major publishing company.
Staff photo
03-03-1977 (cutline): Mychelle Gray, Cherryl Claiborne and Katherine Jessup work on designs.
Staff photo
10-06-1971 (cutline): A new "coffee house" sprung up on the campus of VCU this week, offering students a taste of culture along with their coffee. The mobile unit, sponsored by the Womens' Committee of the Richmond Symphony, is getting things rolling for the community orchestra as part of "Symphony Week" which continues through Friday.
Staff photo
03-26-1978: VCU Campus plan map.
Times-Dispatch