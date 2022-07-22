Vice President Harris in Richmond Saturday to push for reproductive rights

Vice President Kamala Harris will be in Richmond Saturday for a roundtable discussion with lawmakers about fighting for abortion rights after the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade.

Further details have not yet been released.

Harris has been meeting with legislators and advocates in a number of states and urging them to protect abortion rights.

The vice president met in North Carolina Thursday with more than 20 North state legislators, local leaders, and advocates "who are fighting on the front lines to protect reproductive rights," according to Harris' office.

Harris previously met with groups of state legislators on July 8 at the White House and on July 14 in Orlando, Fla., on July 16 in Philadelphia and on July 18 in Atlantic City, N.J.

Sen. Louise Lucas, D-Portsmouth, tweeted that she will greet Harris and participate on the panel. Lucas has said the state Senate, where she leads the Education and Health Committee, will block Gov. Glenn Youngkin's push to ban most abortions after 15 weeks.

On June 24, the day the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, Youngkin said he will push for a measure to ban most abortions in Virginia after 15 weeks, with exceptions for rape, incest or when a woman’s life is in jeopardy.

Four days later, Youngkin told The Family Foundation that he would like to go further, but his goal is to get a bill he can sign.