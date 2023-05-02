Vice President Kamala Harris will visit Richmond on Thursday to tour a small business and celebrate National Small Business Week, while warning against what she terms the economic consequences of a House Republican plan to tie deep spending cuts to raising the debt ceiling to avoid a default in June.

Harris, who traveled to Henrico County last summer for a roundtable on protecting abortion rights, will deliver a speech on investments in small businesses that President Joe Biden's administration has made since taking office more than two years ago.

The White House has not yet released further specifics on the vice president's Richmond visit.

The vice president spoke on Monday at a White House ceremony with the president that honored small business award winners from 50 states, including Sharon Hamer, president and co-founder of Akiak Technology Alexandria.

"You power the ambition and aspirations of our nation," Harris said at the ceremony. "And that is why we are fighting every day to make sure you have the resources and the support that you need."

Harris highlighted the Biden administration's efforts to provide more access to capital by small, women- and minority-owned businesses, especially those in economically disadvantaged communities.

Harris recently announced the distribution of $1.7 billion in federal funds for community development financial institutions and minority depository institutions. Three institutions received money in Virginia, including $36.4 million for VCC Bank in Richmond and $10 million for Peoples Advantage Credit Union in Petersburg.

The backdrop of the vice president's visit to Richmond this week is passage of the "Limit, Save, Grow Act" by a 217-215 Republican majority in the House of Representatives last week. The bill — supported by all five Republicans and opposed by all six Democrats in Virginia's U.S. House delegation — would tie an increase in the nation's debt ceiling to a rollback in spending that would cut about $4.2 billion from the federal budget and save $543 million in interest on debt.

On Monday, the White House asserted that House Republicans "are holding the economy hostage by refusing to avoid default without slashing billions in funding for vital programs that support small businesses."

House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, a California Republican, has called on the White House to negotiate, saying: "We've lifted the debt limit. We've sent it to the Senate. We've done our job."

