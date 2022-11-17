Virginia attorney general to lead UVa shooting investigation

Virginia Attorney General Jason Miyares will lead an external review of what led to the shooting that killed three University of Virginia students on Sunday, it was announced Thursday.

Miyares spokesperson Victoria LaCivita in a statement said the review was made at the request of UVa and its board.

"A public report will be shared with students, families, the larger UVA community, and government officials at the appropriate time. The Attorney General will work with deliberate speed while ensuring that all necessary resources remain devoted to the criminal investigation being conducted by state and local authorities," the statement said.

UVa on Wednesday announced an external review would be launched.

Also Thursday, the Virginia State Police announced it would be taking over the investigation at the request of UVa and the University Police Department.

"VSP has been engaged since the early stages of the incident in cooperation with university, local, and federal law enforcement agencies," the statement said. "Due to the investigation’s expansion across multiple jurisdictions, VSP is able to bring additional resources and personnel to this active and complex investigation."

Authorities said Christopher Darnell Jones Jr. opened fire on a bus that had returned from a class field trip in Washington, D.C. Two others were wounded.