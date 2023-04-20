Virginia Board of Ed compromises on final K-12 history standards

Virginia’s Board of Education reached a compromise Thursday and unanimously approved a final version of the state's K-12 history standards, ending a monthslong controversy that ensued after Gov. Glenn Youngkin's administration unexpectedly rewrote the history standards document.

“There's no reason that this had become as controversial as it became,” said Board President Dan Gecker on Thursday. “That said, I am looking forward as opposed to backward, and I’m comfortable that the standards will meet the needs of Virginia's children.”

Board members combed through the 65-page document line-by-line for six hours on Wednesday and compromised on minutiae about how to describe Columbus Day (now includes “Indigenous People’s Day), language about respecting the American flag, and whether or not to include language about the prejudice that many Muslim Americans felt in a sixth grade lesson about the September 11 attacks.

The state education department had released a rewrite of the K-12 history standards in November that was developed over the course of a few months, disregarding a draft document developed largely under then-Gov. Ralph Northam’s administration over the course of nearly two years. Then-Superintendent Jillian Balow said at the time that the revisions would be confined to factual errors and typos. But what the administration put out was an entirely rewritten document.

Balow resigned without a publicly stated reason on March 1 and Youngkin replaced her with a former Tennessee education official Lisa Coons, who started the job this week.

The Youngkin administration’s first rewrite was criticized for several errors and missteps, a reframing of race relations, and the secretive process under which it was written. Youngkin himself acknowledged “omissions and mistakes” in the document.

The state board of education held public hearings across the state and worked to fix those errors.

The first Youngkin redraft included several additional references to President Ronald Reagan, but no references to President Barack Obama.

It referred to Native Americans as “America’s first immigrants.” It also removed Africa and Asia from the world (geography) section.

The glaring errors were all fixed, and board members compromised on many minor particulars.

The new document also contains some new teaching requirements that were not mentioned in the original Northam document, including references to Japanese internment camps, hate groups like the Ku Klux Klan, and about Sen. Hiram Revels of Mississippi, the first African American to serve in Congress. It will be the first history standards document to require the history of the Readjuster Party, Virginia’s first biracial party that governed the commonwealth between 1879 and 1883.

Despite the rectified errors and new additions, many Virginians said they still could not look past the hush-hush process by which the new standards were written.

“The overall sense of outcry that people have about how what was a year and a half process got replaced and displaced… that feels like a very important context,” said Board President Dan Gecker.

“We are trying to overcome some of the challenges that we've endured in this journey of getting here today.”