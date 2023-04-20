Virginia Board of Ed compromises on final K-12 history standards

Virginia’s Board of Education reached a compromise Thursday and unanimously approved a final version of the state's K-12 history standards, ending a monthslong controversy that ensued after Gov. Glenn Youngkin's administration unexpectedly rewrote the history standards document.
“There's no reason that this had become as controversial as it became,” said Board President Dan Gecker on Thursday. “That said, I am looking forward as opposed to backward, and I’m comfortable that the standards will meet the needs of Virginia's children.”
Board members combed through the 65-page document line-by-line for six hours on Wednesday and compromised on minutiae about how to describe Columbus Day (now includes “Indigenous People’s Day), language about respecting the American flag, and whether or not to include language about the prejudice that many Muslim Americans felt in a sixth grade lesson about the September 11 attacks.
The state education department had released a rewrite of the K-12 history standards in November that was developed over the course of a few months, disregarding a draft document developed largely under then-Gov. Ralph Northam’s administration over the course of nearly two years. Then-Superintendent Jillian Balow said at the time that the revisions would be confined to factual errors and typos. But what the administration put out was an entirely rewritten document.
Balow resigned without a publicly stated reason on March 1 and Youngkin replaced her with a former Tennessee education official Lisa Coons, who started the job this week.
The Youngkin administration’s first rewrite was criticized for several errors and missteps, a reframing of race relations, and the secretive process under which it was written. Youngkin himself acknowledged “omissions and mistakes” in the document.
The state board of education held public hearings across the state and worked to fix those errors.
The first Youngkin redraft included several additional references to President Ronald Reagan, but no references to President Barack Obama.
It referred to Native Americans as “America’s first immigrants.” It also removed Africa and Asia from the world (geography) section.
The glaring errors were all fixed, and board members compromised on many minor particulars.
The new document also contains some new teaching requirements that were not mentioned in the original Northam document, including references to Japanese internment camps, hate groups like the Ku Klux Klan, and about Sen. Hiram Revels of Mississippi, the first African American to serve in Congress. It will be the first history standards document to require the history of the Readjuster Party, Virginia’s first biracial party that governed the commonwealth between 1879 and 1883.
Despite the rectified errors and new additions, many Virginians said they still could not look past the hush-hush process by which the new standards were written.
The view from the roof of One Monument Ave., formerly known as Stuart Circl Hospital, shows runners heading up E. Franklin St. towards Monument Ave. in the early moments of the Monument Ave. 10K in Richmond.
Julius Kogo, right, a 27-year-old Kenyan, won 14th running of the Ukrop's Monument Ave. 10K in Richmond on Saturday, April 13, 2013. Kogo crossed the finish line in 28:19, He nipped Kenyan Pius Nyantika, left, at the tape.
Cancer patients (left to right) Janie Hall, 6; Kristi Beck, 7; Trey Dantzler and Kory Coleman hand out cups of water during the Ukrop's Monument Avenue 10K race, April 1, 2000. They were among the eight children who are cancer patients at the Medical College of Virginia and who helped distribute water to runners at Roseneath Road and Monument Avenue. Pledges from some runners will benefit the Association for the Support of Children with Cancer.
Elizabeth Forman, left (8) and her friend Gillian Byles, (9) cheer for runers in the Ukrop's Monument Avenue 10K race in the 3300 block of Monument Avenue, April 1, 2000. The girls and others from the neighborhood wore their bathrobes, a tradition they say started with the last Richmond Marathon. They call themselves 'The Bathrobe Brigade.'
After finishing the Ukrop's Monument Avenue 10K race, Donna Martin stretches in Monroe Park and her husband, Craig, cuddles with their son, Robert, 11 months old. Donna beat her goal and finished the race in 55 minutes. Her husband and son were at the finish line waiting for her.
As director of events for Sports Backers, Tracey Russell is in charge of the Ukrop's Monument Avenue 10K race. She frequently goes for runs along Monument Avenue and says that her runs help her plan for the upcoming Monument Avenue race.
The very first Ukrops Monument 10K was in March 2000. Here's a look back at the race over the years.
(L-R) Erin Kutsko, Kimberly Stokes, Eric Banton and Margaret Hanayik walk around the Lee Statue dressed as Pac-Man characters during the Monument 10K Saturday, March 28, 2015.
ALEXA WELCH EDLUND
Alisa Harvey, women's winner of the Ukrop's Monument Ave. 10K race, nears the finish line April 1,2000.
MARK GORMUS
Jared Segera, mens winner of the Ukrop's Monument Ave. 10K race, nears the finish April 1,2000.
MARK GORMUS
A plethora of people await the start of the of the Ukrops Monument Avenue 10K on Broad St. . April 9 , 2005
CLEMENT BRITT
Runners in the Ukrop’s Monument Ave. 10K run Saturday, April 09, 2005.
CINDY BLANCHARD
L14964 Mary Petres of Richmond and others in her group do a little dance for fellow runners and onlookers in the Ukrop’s Monument Ave. 10K run Saturday, April 09, 2005.
CINDY BLANCHARD
Perrin Gilman, 8 months of Richmond watches as the runners pass by her in the Ukrop’s Monument Ave. 10K run Saturday, April 09, 2005.
CINDY BLANCHARD
Amy Cooke (far left) Rees Cooke, (in arms of Amy) Lilly Bivens, Robyn Bivens, Carr Cox, Sharon Cox and Spencer Cox (in arms of Sharon) watches the Monument Avenue 10K from the medium. 3/27/04
CINDY BLANCHARD
Kevin Connor of Richmond , participates in the Monument Avenue 10K. 3/27/04
CINDY BLANCHARD
From left, Pamela Boiles of Chester, Marile Tarr of Richmond, and William Boiles of Chester exercise their sense of humor as walkers in the Monument Ave. 10K.
CINDY BLANCHARD
Runners dress as Oktoberfest during the Ukrop's Monument Avenue 10k, March 31, 2012.
Phil Riggan
Jackson Harris of Mineral gets a high five as he finishes the Kids Race during the Monument 10K Saturday, March 28, 2015.
ALEXA WELCH EDLUND
Arvat McClaine crosses the Monument 10K finish line to win the Dash for the Cash Saturday, April 9, 2016.
ALEXA WELCH EDLUND
Runners head down West Broad Street at the start of the 17th running of the Ukrop's Monument Avenue 10K Saturday, April 9, 2016.
ALEXA WELCH EDLUND
Alexander Olivares, dressed as a pepper, runs around Stuart Circle during the Ukrop's Monument Avenue 10K Saturday, April 9, 2016.
ALEXA WELCH EDLUND
(L-R) Ellie Brumagin, age 11, and Caroline Brumagin, age 12, sat on their West Franklin Street porch to cheer runners and walkers during the Ukrop's Monument Avenue 10K Saturday, April 9, 2016.
ALEXA WELCH EDLUND
Super heroes run by the Lee Statue on Monument Avenue during the Ukrop's Monument Avenue 10K Saturday, April 9, 2016.
ALEXA WELCH EDLUND
A competitor heads down West Franklin Street during the Ukrop's Monument Avenue 10k Saturday, April 9, 2016.
ALEXA WELCH EDLUND
Christa Wood (left) and Courtney Wade dressed like hot air balloons run in the Monument Avenue 10K on Saturday April 9, 2016.
SHELBY LUM / TIMES-DISPATCH
Runner (from left) Hirut Mandefro (28), Chris Derose (19) and Maria-Elena Calle (21) near the last stretch of the 10th Annual Ukrop's Monument Ave. 10K in Richmond on Saturday, March 28, 2009.
EVA RUSSO
Runners take part in the 10th Annual Ukrop's Monument Ave. 10K in Richmond on Saturday, March 28, 2009.
EVA RUSSO
Dr. J. Wayne Mancari (3013) dressed as Indiana Jones runs the 10th Annual Ukrop's Monument Ave. 10K in Richmond on Saturday, March 28, 2009.
EVA RUSSO
One of the participants in the Monument Ave. 10K saw fit to carry Old Glory to the finish line on W. Franklin St. in Richmond.
BRUCE PARKER
First women's finisher in the Monument Ave. 10K approaches the finish line on W. Franklin St. next to Monroe Park. NAME IN STORY READS EDNA KIPLAGAT
BRUCE PARKER
Runners head out past the statue at Stuart Circle and onto Monument Ave. during the early stages of the Monument Ave. 10K Run.
BRUCE PARKER
The view from the roof of One Monument Ave., formerly known as Stuart Circl Hospital, shows runners heading up E. Franklin St. towards Monument Ave. in the early moments of the Monument Ave. 10K in Richmond.
BRUCE PARKER
Runners pass the Lee Statue on their way to the finish line in the Monument Ave. 10K in Richmond Saturday morning. ROBERT E. LEE MONUMENT
BRUCE PARKER
Men's winner Reuben Chebii shows the strain of a fast 10K as he closes in on the finish line in the Monument Ave. 10K.
BRUCE PARKER
As runners headed toward the finish line, energy left for smiling may have been in limited supply during the Monument Ave. 10K in Richmond.
BRUCE PARKER
Alisa Harvey, women's winner of the Ukrop's Monument Avenue 10K race, crosses the finish line, April 1, 2000.
LISA REICHENSTEIN
The "Runaway Brides" run along Monument Ave. not far from Stuart Circle on the return leg of the Monument Ave. 10K.
BRUCE PARKER
Dressed as the Easter Bunny, Lillie Lauterbach joins other walkers heading west on Monument Ave. during the Monument Ave. 10K.
BRUCE PARKER
The begining of the Ukrop's Monument Avenue 10k race on Franklin Street with 4680 runners and walkers that participated in the 2nd annual event Saturday morning.
CINDY BLANCHARD
A race participant sports the familiar RVA brand logo as his costume during the race. Ukrop's Monument 10K. 3/29/14
Chris Conway
MATTHEW HOYT and friends ran a bunch during the Ukrop's Monument Ave. 10K presented by Martins, Saturday March 31, 2012.
JOE MAHONEY
Benjamin Frye, 24 of Richmond, carries Amber Blankenship, age 27 of Richmond, across the finish during the Monument 10K Saturday, March 31, 2012.
ALEXA WELCH EDLUND
The first wave takes off in the Ukrop's Monument Avenue 10k in Richmond on Saturday, April 2, 2011.
EVA RUSSO
With a time of 29:02 Julius Kogo (A2), of Chapel Hill, NC, wins for the men in the Ukrop's Monument Avenue 10k in Richmond on Saturday, April 2, 2011.
EVA RUSSO
U.S. Army Sgt. Joe Pena wins the Dash For The Cash in the Ukrop's Monument Avenue 10k in Richmond on Saturday, April 2, 2011.
EVA RUSSO
Firefighters from Richmond fire station #5 hang the American flag for the National Anthem before the start of the Ukrop's Monument Avenue 10k in Richmond on Saturday, April 2, 2011.
EVA RUSSO
Joan Talkov of Boston shouted support to participants of the Monument Avenue 10K under the Stonewall Jackson statue Saturday, April 2, 2011, at the Boulevard and Monument Avenue.
ALEXA WELCH EDLUND
(L-R) Petra Halker, age 11, Robert Halker, Lisa Halker, both 49, and Joshua Halker, age 11, walk down Monument Avenue near the Boulevard during the Monument Avenue 10K Saturday, April 2, 2011.
ALEXA WELCH EDLUND
Kenneth Mcleod, of Williamsburg, VA, gets decked out for the Richmond Times-Dispatch Dress Up & Run contest during the Ukrop's Monument Avenue 10k in Richmond on Saturday, April 2, 2011.
EVA RUSSO
Children start their runs during kids run of Ukrop's Monument Ave. 10K in Richmond on Saturday, April 13, 2013.
Daniel Sangjib Min
Julius Kogo, right, a 27-year-old Kenyan, won 14th running of the Ukrop's Monument Ave. 10K in Richmond on Saturday, April 13, 2013. Kogo crossed the finish line in 28:19, He nipped Kenyan Pius Nyantika, left, at the tape.
Daniel Sangjib Min
Ogla Kimaiyo, a 25-year-old Kenyan, won the women's race in 32:25, missing the course record by one second in Richmond on Saturday, April 13, 2013.
Daniel Sangjib Min
Runners with costumes start their runs during Ukrop's Monument Ave. 10K in Richmond on Saturday, April 13, 2013.
Daniel Sangjib Min
Cancer patients (left to right) Janie Hall, 6; Kristi Beck, 7; Trey Dantzler and Kory Coleman hand out cups of water during the Ukrop's Monument Avenue 10K race, April 1, 2000. They were among the eight children who are cancer patients at the Medical College of Virginia and who helped distribute water to runners at Roseneath Road and Monument Avenue. Pledges from some runners will benefit the Association for the Support of Children with Cancer.
P. KEVIN MORLEY
Elizabeth Forman, left (8) and her friend Gillian Byles, (9) cheer for runers in the Ukrop's Monument Avenue 10K race in the 3300 block of Monument Avenue, April 1, 2000. The girls and others from the neighborhood wore their bathrobes, a tradition they say started with the last Richmond Marathon. They call themselves 'The Bathrobe Brigade.'
P. KEVIN MORLEY
After finishing the Ukrop's Monument Avenue 10K race, Donna Martin stretches in Monroe Park and her husband, Craig, cuddles with their son, Robert, 11 months old. Donna beat her goal and finished the race in 55 minutes. Her husband and son were at the finish line waiting for her.
P. KEVIN MORLEY
Mary-Gill Lawson--aka the Tin Woman--emerges from a porta potty before the start of the Ukrop's Monument Avenue 10K race.