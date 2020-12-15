Virginia budget chairs back McAuliffe and his plan for 'post-COVID economy'

McAuliffe’s seven-page recovery plan includes proposals to address some of those inequities, especially in the workplace. He is proposing that all Virginians have access to paid sick days, as well as hazard pay for essential workers — many of whom are racial or ethnic minorities — and expanded unemployment insurance benefits.

He also promises to “lift up Black and Brown-Owned Businesses” with proposals to expand access to capital, training and technical support to minority-owned businesses; create a revolving loan program for small businesses; and overhaul state regulatory processes for small firms.

McAuliffe is counting on his business experience and connections to build an economic case for him to win the 2021 Democratic gubernatorial nomination in a field that includes three Black elected officials: Lt. Gov. Justin Fairfax, Sen. Jennifer McClellan of Richmond, and former Del. Jennifer Carroll Foy of Prince William County, who recently resigned her seat to focus on the governor’s race.

“Our commonwealth is facing tough economic times and we need an experienced leader with the bold vision to help us recover better than we were before,” said Howell, echoing the pledge of President-elect Joe Biden to “build back better.”