Virginia budget chairs back McAuliffe and his plan for 'post-COVID economy'

Former Gov. Terry McAuliffe continues to roll out endorsements of his gubernatorial bid by high-profile Democrats, including the chairs of the General Assembly money committees, both of whom support his plan for rebuilding Virginia’s economy from damage inflicted by the COVID-19 crisis.
House Appropriations Chairman Luke Torian, D-Prince William, the first African American to lead his committee, and Senate Finance Chairwoman Janet Howell, D-Fairfax, the first woman to run hers, are announcing their public support for the former governor on Tuesday.
On Monday, McAuliffe picked up the endorsement of House Speaker Eileen Filler-Corn, D-Fairfax, the first woman to preside over the House of Delegates.
The backing of the assembly’s top budget leaders frames the rollout of McAuliffe’s economic recovery plan the day before his Democratic successor, Gov. Ralph Northam, proposes a new two-year budget for the General Assembly to consider as Virginia looks to emerge from the coronavirus public health emergency and repair the damage to its economy, while addressing inequities for minority communities.
“First and foremost, I want to commend Governor Northam for his tremendous leadership through this pandemic,” Torian said in a statement issued by the McAuliffe campaign. “Any COVID recovery plan must address how Black people and people of color have had their economic security disproportionately impacted by this pandemic. I commend Terry for expressing his intention to make these efforts a priority.”
McAuliffe’s seven-page recovery plan includes proposals to address some of those inequities, especially in the workplace. He is proposing that all Virginians have access to paid sick days, as well as hazard pay for essential workers — many of whom are racial or ethnic minorities — and expanded unemployment insurance benefits.
He also promises to “lift up Black and Brown-Owned Businesses” with proposals to expand access to capital, training and technical support to minority-owned businesses; create a revolving loan program for small businesses; and overhaul state regulatory processes for small firms.
McAuliffe is counting on his business experience and connections to build an economic case for him to win the 2021 Democratic gubernatorial nomination in a field that includes three Black elected officials: Lt. Gov. Justin Fairfax, Sen. Jennifer McClellan of Richmond, and former Del. Jennifer Carroll Foy of Prince William County, who recently resigned her seat to focus on the governor’s race.
“Our commonwealth is facing tough economic times and we need an experienced leader with the bold vision to help us recover better than we were before,” said Howell, echoing the pledge of President-elect Joe Biden to “build back better.”
“Families need a champion who will go big for our economy and schools,” she said. “Terry understands the issues affecting hard-working Virginia families, and he has the experience, vision and compassion to make sure our recovery lifts up all of us. Terry won’t tinker around the edges. He will use this as an opportunity to go big and bold for Virginia’s future.”
In an interview on Monday, McAuliffe emphasized his long-standing relationship with Biden, a Democrat whose election was confirmed by the Electoral College vote that day, and ability to work closely with federal leaders for help in rebuilding the Virginia economy.
“The feds are going to put a lot of money out,” he said, predicting that passage of a $2 trillion infrastructure package will be “the real first test of bipartisanship” in Congress under a new president.
McAuliffe said his recovery plan is not just aimed at capturing endorsements in a Democratic primary fight.
“If I were running unopposed, I would be making the same proposal,” he said. “I always run on big ideas, always.”
“This is how we’re going to build a post-COVID economy,” McAuliffe said. “We’ve got an opportunity with COVID, and we can’t lose the opportunity. It is an inclusive economy.”
